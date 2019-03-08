American Rosie the Riveter Association is trying to locate women who worked on the home front during World War II. Thousands of women worked to support the war effort as riveters, welders, electricians, inspectors in plants, sewing clothing and parachutes for the military, ordnance workers, rolling bandages, clerical, farming, and many other jobs such as collecting scrap metals and other critical materials.
These women have stories of their experiences that are of historical value and perhaps have never been told. American Rosie the Riveter Association would like to acknowledge these women with a certificate and have their stories placed in our archives.
American Rosie the Riveter Association is a patriotic/non-profit organization whose purpose is to recognize and preserve the history and legacy of working women during World War II.
If you are a woman (or the descendant of a woman) who worked during World War II, or if you are just interested in more information, please call the toll-free number 1-888-557-6743 or e-mail americanrosietheriveter2@yahoo.com.