Cammack crosses aisle in District 29, retains Chaffee

Polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday for the November midterm elections and results came in after midnight.

For District 29 House, voters could choose between three candidates for two seats, Sen. Gary Cammack, incumbent Rep. Kirk Chaffee and Libertarian candidate Sean Natchke.

A total of 13,348 votes came in for District 29's House races.

Gary Cammack — 5,131 votes — 38% of votes

Cammack said he plans to focus on the agriculture industry, bringing forward bills on property taxes including an exemption for residential properties, and the grocery tax.

"I truly believe that my experience in the legislature and my experience in agriculture and in business will serve me well with the things we've got coming up this year in the legislature," he said. "I look forward to serving and look forward to serving with my district mate Kirk Chaffee. He and I work well together and have worked on property tax issues."

Cammack said with Chaffee's background in equalization and Cammack's ranching, they will work well together as a team.

Kirk Chaffee — 5,991 votes — 45% of votes

Chaffee said he plans to work on the housing concerns in the Black Hills, particularly property taxes.

Sean Natchke — 2,226 votes — 17% of votes

Rep. Dean Wink, R-Howes, will take the District 29 Senate seat.

City editor Siandhara Bonnet contributed to this report.

