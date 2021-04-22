 Skip to main content
Camp Mniluzahan hopes to build tiny homes for homeless
Camp Mniluzahan hopes to build tiny homes for homeless

010921-camp-01.JPG

Tipis and tents provide shelter at Camp Mniluzahan. The tipis and tents will be replaced with tiny homes for the upcoming winter season, creek patrol announced Thursday.

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

Camp Mniluzahan near Rapid City may be filled with tiny homes rather than tipis and tents by next winter.

Sunny Red Bear, director of racial equity for the NDN Collective, which runs the camp, said the organization is in the first phase of getting the tiny homes together. She said they're also working with the tribes to extend their lease to long term on the land.

"Right now, we're really focused on relationship building with the tribes," Red Bear said Thursday. "We're being very inclusive with decision-making and planning as far as relatives, children of relatives and what the beginning phases would look like."

The camp will close temporarily May 1 to build the homes.

Red Bear said they have ideas of the types of tiny homes that would be built and hope to move fairly quickly, although there's no target date for when to reopen the camp.

Camp Mniluzahan was established on tribal land just outside west Rapid City in October 2020 to house the homeless throughout the winter.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

