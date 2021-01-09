Camp Mniluzahan provides shelter, community

The land was part of the 1,200-acre Rapid City Indian Boarding School property that was owned and operated by the Department of the Interior from 1898-1933. It's one of two old boarding school parcels that the DOI entrusted to the tribes in 2017.

Volunteers view Camp Mniluzahan as part of the Land Back movement that seeks to return land to Indigenous people.

“You can't joke around and say Black Hills, tókša (see you later) because we got a little piece of it back,” Tilsen said. “The very fact that one of the things that we’re doing with our land is to take care of our most vulnerable population kind of shows you the priority and trajectory of that movement.”

Creek Patrol volunteers started the camp because there are gaps in housing options for homeless people in Rapid City, the volunteers said. They said they work with and refer people to the existing resources and have nothing against them.

Some people just feel more welcomed and accepted at the camp, Tilsen said. Others like that they don’t need to provide personal documentation to the camp, that their privacy is protected, Bettelyoun added.