Camp Mniluzahan seeks safety without police

Volunteers say they need to know who is coming in for COVID-19 prevention and privacy purposes. There are also domestic violence victims at camp so it’s important to keep their abusers away.

“We’re not trying to be abrasive, we’re trying to be protective,” Red Bear said.

People who want to volunteer should email the group (info@creekpatrol.org) rather than than just showing up at camp, she added.

In-town safety

Camp volunteers say they try to de-escalate any conflicts they come across while patrolling along the creek and have intervened to invite people to camp who might have been taken to jail, the Care Campus or Mission.

Red Bear said she was recently on patrol when she saw two officers arrive at a store where two men were involved in some kind of disturbance. She arrived as officers were loading the men into patrol vehicles and asked if they instead wanted to go to camp with them.

"I was like, is it OK if they come with us and (the officers) were like yeah, absolutely and they turned to the guys and they were like hey do you guys want a warm meal and a safe place to sleep tonight,” she recounted.

