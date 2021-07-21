Camp Rapid youth camp ends early due to COVID-19 cases

Five participants in the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) youth encampment at Camp Rapid tested positive for COVID-19, ending the camp one day early.

The annual camp hosted by the the North Dakota and South Dakota CAP Wings was scheduled for July 10-18 at Camp Rapid. There were about 155 youth and adult participants.

The five participants who tested positive for COVID-19 were under 20 years of age.

According to a news release from the South Dakota CAP Wing, all attendees were required to declare if they had been fully vaccinated, tested negative for COVID-19 three days before arrival, had self-quarantined for 14 days before the camp or had a physician's note indicating a full recovery from a prior COVID-19 infection.

“We are deeply concerned about the cadets who tested positive and will be following up with every attendee to monitor health status during the recommended quarantine period,” said Col. Nick Gengler, commander of CAP’s South Dakota Wing, in the release. “While this scenario is unfortunate, the outcome of the encampment represents a success because our COVID-19 contingency plan worked effectively by quickly identifying the potential cases, isolating the cadets and taking steps to prevent further spread of the virus.”