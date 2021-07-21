Camp Rapid youth camp ends early due to COVID-19 cases

Five participants in the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) youth encampment at Camp Rapid tested positive for COVID-19, ending the camp one day early.
The annual camp hosted by the the North Dakota and South Dakota CAP Wings was scheduled for July 10-18 at Camp Rapid. There were about 155 youth and adult participants.
The five participants who tested positive for COVID-19 were under 20 years of age.
According to a news release from the South Dakota CAP Wing, all attendees were required to declare if they had been fully vaccinated, tested negative for COVID-19 three days before arrival, had self-quarantined for 14 days before the camp or had a physician's note indicating a full recovery from a prior COVID-19 infection.
“We are deeply concerned about the cadets who tested positive and will be following up with every attendee to monitor health status during the recommended quarantine period,” said Col. Nick Gengler, commander of CAP’s South Dakota Wing, in the release. “While this scenario is unfortunate, the outcome of the encampment represents a success because our COVID-19 contingency plan worked effectively by quickly identifying the potential cases, isolating the cadets and taking steps to prevent further spread of the virus.”
The five who tested positive were isolated and returned to their families.
The annual camp focuses on cadets developing leadership skills, investigating aerospace sciences and committing to regular exercise.
According to a July 7 release from the South Dakota CAP Wing, Camp Rapid was chosen to host the camp for its "more favorable COVID situation," which made the encampment twice its usual size.
Cadets were scheduled to visit Ellsworth Air Force Base and the South Dakota Air and Space Museum, including demonstrations and tours from some of the Air Force active-duty units on base.
— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —