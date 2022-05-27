Campaign finance documents examined, 4 candidates questioned

Primary Election campaigns are in full swing, with thousands of dollars in contributions flowing from individuals, entities and political action committees.
Candidates and committees had a May 23 deadline to file their pre-primary finance reports Monday for school, county and state races. Rapid City's municipal election campaign finance reports are due May 31. Election day is Tuesday, June 7.
The Journal examined all finance disclosures that have been filed. The examination found questions for the filings of four candidates — Tim Goodwin for Senate District 30, Janyce Hockenbary for Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education Area 6, Ryan Mechaley for Pennington County Sheriff and David Johnson for Senate District 33.
Mechaley was the only candidate to resolve the questions posed by the Journal.
Tim Goodwin
Tonchi Weaver, a lobbyist and organizer for South Dakota Citizens for Liberty, filed an affidavit of complaint with the Secretary of State and Attorney General's office making several allegations against Goodwin's campaign for State Senate. He is challenging Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller for the seat in District 30.
In the affidavit, Weaver makes 10 claims against Goodwin's campaign — ranging from not changing his committee from House of Representatives to Senate, fictitious committees on advertisements, misleading voters that Goodwin is an incumbent from the Senate and not the House, publishing endorsements that he gained as a member of the House instead of ones for Senate and using government resources for campaign purposes.
Goodwin told the Journal Thursday he had just received the complaint, and vowed to resolve any discrepancies or inaccuracies.
"I'll work in full cooperation with the Secretary of State and/or Attorney General and if there is (sic) any improprieties, I'll do whatever it takes to clean it up," Goodwin said.
Janyce Hockenbary
Hockenbary's campaign treasurer, Tim Nietz, signed the Local Jurisdictions Campaign Finance Disclosure Report on April 12, 2022, more than a month before the May 23 filing deadline. The Rapid City Area Schools business office confirmed that Hockenbary's report was filed on May 6, which is more than 20 days prior to the June 7 election.
South Dakota law mandates that reports must include contributions and expenditures "including twenty days prior to the election date." Because Hockenbary's disclosure report does not include contributions or expenditures within the 20-day requirement, it is unclear if the report is accurate.
The Journal called Nietz on Thursday, seeking clarification and left a message on his voicemail. The Journal also emailed Nietz and Hockenbary on Thursday seeking a response. Neither Nietz or Hockenbary have responded.
The Journal reached out to the Secretary of State's office for election law compliance. Cely Johnson, elections program coordinator, responded and said their office cannot provide legal advice. Johnson did send the Journal a portion of South Dakota law on investigating and prosecution of violations for county and school district office.
"The state's attorney shall investigate any violation of the provisions in the chapter related to elections for county and school district office," the passage reads.
Ryan Mechaley
Mechaley filled out the incorrect Campaign Finance Disclosure Report. He used the form for state races instead of the report required for local jurisdiction races.
The Journal contacted Mechaley on Thursday about the error. He immediately went to the Pennington County Auditor's office and filed an amended disclosure report using the correct form. Mechaley thanked the Journal for bringing the clerical error to his attention. No other amendments were necessary for campaign contributions or expenditures.
David Johnson
Johnson filed his Campaign Finance Disclosure Report and in the fields for itemized direct contributions from individuals and direct contributions from in-state political action committees, he typed "N/A - Itemization in Separate Document."
However, the separate document showing the itemized contributions is not included in his filing on the Secretary of State's website.
The Journal called and emailed Johnson on Thursday requesting the separate document. He has not yet responded.
Political Action Committees
Several state and local PACs have received donations and then distributed them to candidates. The listing below is in no particular order and will show the name of the PAC, who the treasurer is, money raised, how much money was spent, how much cash is on hand, the top donors, and the top candidates who received funds.
All campaign finance documents are available within this story at rapidcityjournal.com
PAC - Shining Light PAC
Treasurer - Jordan Mason
Raised - $16,000
Spent - $11,300
Cash on hand - $5,606.96
Top donors
Joshua Muller, $10,000; Friends of John Roberts PAC $6,000
Top candidates
Ryan Mechaley, $10,000; Kathy Rice, $1,000
PAC - Support Public Education
Treasurer - Sarah Hermsen
Raised - $24,620.14
Spent - $20,878.18
Cash on hand - $4,033.96
Top donors
Nerdy Nuts, $10,000; Stan Adelstein, $4,000; Jennifer May, $2,000
Top candidates
Jamie Clapham, $9,737.50; Michael Birkeland, $9,737.50
PAC - Free Republic PAC
Treasurer - Kevin Maher
Raised - $17,100
Spent - $14,500
Cash on hand - $4,893.03
Top donors
Leeann Rieman, $5,000; Atlantis LLC $4,000; Deb Baker, $1,500; Steve Kaulkman, $1,500
Top candidates
J.J. Carrell, $4,500; Lindsey Seachris, $4,000; Janyce Hockenbary, $3,000; Gabe Doney, $3,000
PAC - Democracy in Action
Treasurer - Jocelyn Baker
Raised - $8,505
Spent - $2,607.66
Cash on hand - $7,773.04
Top donors
Stanford Adelstein, $1,000; Marilyn Simon, $1,000; Sandra Olson, $500
Top candidates
Jamie Clapham, $1,000; Michael Birkeland, $500; Pat Roseland $500; Bill Evans $500
PAC - Liberty Tree PAC
Treasurer - Scott Odenbach
Raised - $36,350
Spent - $41,575
Cash on hand - $19,775
Top donors
John and Joy Mills, $10,000; Liz May, $10,000
Top candidates/organizations
Conservative Principles PAC, $15,000; Julie Frye-Mueller, $1,000; Jodie Frye, $1,000
PAC - Friends of John Roberts
Treasurer - Jordan Mason
Raised - $12,500
Spent - $11,503
Cash on hand - $2,158
Top donors
William Freytag, $10,000; Dev Cor LLC, $1,500; KTM Design Solutions $1,000
Top candidates
Tim Goodwin, $10,000; J.J. Carrell $1,000; Jesse Ham, $500
PAC - Citizens for Public Safety
Treasurer - Kyle Halverson
Raised - $19,050
Spent - $1,011.25
Cash on hand - $18,038.75
Top donors
Sam Chandler, $8,000; Stephanie Lien D'Urso, $1,500
Top candidates
No contributions listed
PAC - Deadwood Tourism PAC
Treasurer - Mike Rodman
Raised - $0 (has a carryover of $51,476.52)
Spent - $49,500
Cash on hand - $1,976.52
Top donors
None listed
Top candidates
$1,000 each to numerous state House and state Senate local incumbents
PAC - Black Hills Home Builders Build PAC
Treasurer - Nicole Weimer
Raised - $3,230
Spent - $5,984.86
Cash on hand - $34,329.37
Top donors
Numerous donors ranging from a high of $230 to a low of $20
Top candidates
Rachel Dix, $1,000; Janyce Hockenbary, $500; Janette McIntyre, $500; Bill Evans, $500; J.J. Carrell, $500
Area 3 RCAS Board of Education
Candidate - Michael Birkeland
Raised - $21,804.18
Spent - $14,696.45
Cash on hand - $7,107.73
Top individual donors
Doug or Melody Birkeland, $1,000; Craig Mount; $1,000
Top PAC donors
Support Public Education, $9,737.50; South Dakota EPIC, $2,000; Democracy in Action, $500
Candidate - Gabe Doney
Raised - $5,049
Spent - $4,219.27
Cash on hand - $829.73
Top individual donors
Gayla and Rich Meyer, $250; Heather Baxter $250; James Engelbrecht $200
Top PAC donors
Free Republic PAC, $3,000; SD RPAC, $1,000
Area 6 RCAS Board of Education
Candidate - Jamie Clapham
Raised - $28,738.50
Spent - $17,081.84
Cash on hand - $11,656.66
Top individual donors
Craig Mount, $1,000; Larry Teuber, $1,000
Top PAC donors
Support Public Education, $9,737.50; South Dakota EPIC, $2,000; Democracy in Action, $1,000; SD RPAC, $1,000; South Dakota TIPs, $1,000
Candidate - Janyce Hockenbary
Raised - $10,469
Spent - $3,683.10
Cash on hand - $6,785.90
Top individual donors
Janyce Hockenbary, $700; Terry Hockenbary, $650; Norman Christopherson, $500; Carol Black, $500; Mario Rangel, $500; Deb Baker, $500
Top PAC donors
Free Republic PAC, $3,000
Pennington County Sheriff
Candidate - Ryan Mechaley
Raised - $33,775.19
Spent - $19,596.74
Cash on hand - $8,225.26
Top individual donors
Michael and Stephanie Durso, $2,000; Andy and Barb LeGare, $1,000; Lisa Lien, $1,000; Jason Johnston, $1,000
Top PAC donors
Shining Light PAC, $10,000
Candidate - Brian Mueller
Raised - $73,335
Spent - $15,064.97
Cash on hand - $55,270.03
Top individual donors
$2,000 each from Barry Burgess, James Scull, Monica Burgess, Aloysius Rieman, Hani Shafai, and Jeff Hoffman
Top PAC donors
SD RPAC, $1,105
Pennington County Commission, District 1
Candidate - Mike Mueller
Raised - $6,129
Spent - $5,827.85
Cash on hand - $301.15
Top individual donors
Julie Mueller, $1,000; Marty Troupe, $1,000
Top PAC donors
None
Candidate - Ron Rossknecht
Raised - $19,650
Spent - $13,226.64
Cash on hand - $6,423.36
Top individual donors
$1,000 each from Elizabeth Lein, Patrick Hall, Hani Shafai, Barbara Shafai, Suzanne Gabrielson, and Richard Gabrielson
Top PAC donors
SD Realtor PAC, $1,000; BIG PAC, $1,000
District 30 House
Candidate - Gerold Herrick
Raised - $1,675
Spent - $985
Cash on hand - $690
Top individual donors
Lance Russell, $200; Paul Nabholz $200; and Mary Herrick $200
Top PAC donors
Convention of States South Dakota, $1,000
Candidate - Dennis Krull
Raised - $8,450
Spent - $7,935
Cash on hand - $515
Top individual donors
Hani Shafai, $1,000; James and Sally Sherrer, $500; James Scull, 4500
Top PAC donors
SD Retailers Association, $1,000; Deadwood Tourism PAC, $500; and Back to Biz $500
Candidate - Trish Ladner
Raised - $8,750
Spent - $8,968
Cash on hand - $232
Top individual donors
Susan Henderson, $250; Rick Fox, $250; and Jessica Castleberry $250
Top PAC donors
SD Realtors PAC, $1,000; Liberty Tree PAC, $500; and Deadwood Tourism PAC $500
Candidate - Patrick Baumann
Raised - $11,832
Spent - $11,831
Cash on hand - $0.85
Top individual donors
Paul Gavic, $1,000; Virgene Gavic, $1,000; and Arlene Kallis, $1,000
Top PAC donors
SD Realtors PAC, $1,000; Liberty Tree PAC, $500; and Deadwood Tourism PAC $500
Candidate - Lisa Gennaro
Raised - $13,600
Spent - $12,175
Cash on hand - $1,425
Top individual donors
Lisa Gennaro, $12,500; Linda Reteria, $300; and Teresa Hisaw-Elmore, $200
Top PAC donors
None
District 30 Senate
Candidate - Julie Frye-Mueller
Raised - $5,461
Spent - $4,351
Cash on hand - $2,790 (Beginning balance of $1,680)
Top individual donors
Helen Brogley, $500; Stephanie Lien D’urson $330 and Rollie Noem, $200.
Top PAC donors
SD Action Committee for Rural Electification PAC, $1,000; Liberty Tree PAC, $1,000; and Deadwood Tourism PAC $1,000
Candidate - Tim Goodwin
Raised - $49,627
Spent - $23,930
Cash on hand - $25,698 (Beginning balance of $310)
Top individual donors
James Scull $1,000; Hani Shafai, $1,000 and James Burgess, $1,000
Top PAC donors
Friends of John Roberts PAC $10,000; SD Strong Leader PAC $5,000; Business Innovation Growth PAC $1,500
District 32 House
Candidate - Steve Duffy
Raised - $11,419
Spent - $10,036
Cash on hand - $1,383
Top individual donors
Dick Tiez\szen, $500; Rex and Cindy Haag, $400; Karl Fischer, $300
Top PAC donors
Business, Innovation and Growth PAC, $1,250; Sd Realtors PAC, $1,000; and Deadwood Tourism PAC, $1,000
Candidate - Becky Drury
Raised - $10,750
Spent - $4,736
Cash on hand - $13,977 (Beginning balance of $7,964)
Top individual donors
James and Mary Scull $500; Mike and Nancy Statz, $250 and Rebecca and Sandy Hale, $200
Top PAC donors
Business, Innovation and Growth PAC, $1,500; SD Realtors PAC, $1,000 and Deadwood Tourism PAC, $1,000
Candidate - Jamie Giedd
Raised - $4,031
Spent - $2,093
Cash on hand - $1,938
Top individual donors
Justin Johnson, $500; Matthew Schweich, $250; and Alisha Kolb, $200
Top PAC donors
CIASD PAC $500
District 33 House
Candidate - Janette McIntyre
Raised - $3,800
Spent - $3,791
Cash on hand - $9
Top individual donors
Janette McIntyre, $2,000; Bill Freytag, $250; and John Roberts $250
Top PAC donors
None
Candidate - Phil Jensen
Raised - $5,750
Spent - $2,195
Cash on hand - $6,747 (Beginning balance of $3,192)
Top individual donors
Barbara Lemmon, $800; Tom and Jackie Corr, $500; and Craig and Jill Mills, $500.
Top PAC donors
Liberty Tree PAC, $500; Deadwood Tourism PAC, $1,000; and Convention of State SD PAC, $1,000
Candidate - Dean Aurand
Raised - $13,556
Spent - $11,112
Cash on hand - $2,444
Top individual donors
Dean Aurand, $4,000; Jeff Boerger, $1,000; and Mark Bonke $750
Top PAC donors
Business Innovation and Growth PAC, $1,250; Back to Biz, $1,000 and SD Retailers Assoc. PAC, $500
Candidate - Curt Massie
Raised - $14,550
Spent - $6,039
Cash on hand - $8,511
Top individual donors
Larry Massie, $2,000; Debbie Long, $1,000; and Stanford Adelstein, $1,000
Top PAC donors
Business Innovation and Growth PAC, $1,250; Back to Biz, $1,000 and; Deadwood Tourism PAC, $1,000
District 33 Senate
Candidate - David Johnson
Raised - $28,888
Spent - $32,767
Cash on hand - $7,213 (Beginning balance of $11,092)
Top individual donors
Separate attachment with individual donors not listed on Secretary of State website
Top PAC donors
Separate attachment with PAC donors not listed on Secretary of State website
Candidate - Janet Jensen
Raised - $11,486
Spent - $576
Cash on hand - $11,035 (Beginning balance of $125)
Top individual donors
Craig and Jill Mills, $1,000; Andy Legere, $800; and Deanna Beckett, $500
Top PAC donors
Liberty Tree PAC $500, Convention of States, SD PAC, $6,000
District 34 House
Candidate - Jodie Frye
Raised - $3,530
Spent - $1,697
Cash on hand - $1,971 (Beginning balance of $140)
Top individual donors
Eva Frye, $550; Ron and Cheri Loftus, $500; and John Bradsky $250
Top PAC donors
Liberty Tree PAC, $1,000 and Deadwood Tourism PAC $500
Candidate - Jess Olson
Raised - $18,863
Spent - $18,124
Cash on hand - $5,002 (Beginning balance of $4,263)
Top individual donors
Hani Shafai, $1,000; James and Mary Scull, $500; and Verne Goodsell, $500
Top PAC donors
Business Innovation and Growth PAC, $1,500; SD Educators Political Involvement Committee (Epic) $1,000; and SD RPAC $1,000
Candidate - Mike Derby
Raised - $25,990
Spent - $16,898
Cash on hand - $10,213 (Beginning balance of $1,122)
Top individual donors
Matthew Konenkamp, $1,000; Gil, Moyle, $1,000; and Clark Moyle, $1,000
Top PAC donors
Business Innovation and Growth PAC, $1,500; Deadwood Tourism PAC $1,000; and SD RPAC $1,000
District 35 House
Candidate - Tina Mulally
Raised - $10,475
Spent - $7,683
Cash on hand - $5,604 (Beginning balance of $2,811)
Top individual donors
C&S Electronics, $1,000; Barb Landers, $1,000; and Cloud 9, $1,000
Top PAC donors
Liberty Tree PAC, $1,000
Candidate - Tony Randolph
Raised - $4,320
Spent - $3,660
Cash on hand - $773 (Beginning balance of $114)
Top individual donors
Larry and Melodie Paulsen, $1,000; Blaine Cambell, $1,000; and Barb Landers, $500
Top PAC donors
Liberty Tree PAC, $500
Candidate - Larry Larson
Raised - $10,200
Spent - $5,242
Cash on hand - $4,957
Top individual donors
Lee Schoenbeck, $1,000; Hani Shafi, $1,000; and Thomas Bradsky, $500
Top PAC donors
Business Innovation and Growth PAC, $1,250; Deadwood Tourism PAC, $1,000; and Dakota Leadership PAC, $500
Candidate - Elizabeth Regalado
Raised - $9,446
Spent - $5,559
Cash on hand - $3,557
Top individual donors
Katie Banaszak, $1,000; Ryan Kolbeck, $500; and Gregory Sperlich, $300
Top PAC donors
Shoenbeck for Senate $1,000; Business, Innovation and Growth PAC, $1,250 and Deadwood Tourism PAC $1,000
