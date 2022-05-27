Campaign finance documents examined, 4 candidates questioned

Primary Election campaigns are in full swing, with thousands of dollars in contributions flowing from individuals, entities and political action committees.

Candidates and committees had a May 23 deadline to file their pre-primary finance reports Monday for school, county and state races. Rapid City's municipal election campaign finance reports are due May 31. Election day is Tuesday, June 7.

The Journal examined all finance disclosures that have been filed. The examination found questions for the filings of four candidates — Tim Goodwin for Senate District 30, Janyce Hockenbary for Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education Area 6, Ryan Mechaley for Pennington County Sheriff and David Johnson for Senate District 33.

Mechaley was the only candidate to resolve the questions posed by the Journal.

Tim Goodwin

Tonchi Weaver, a lobbyist and organizer for South Dakota Citizens for Liberty, filed an affidavit of complaint with the Secretary of State and Attorney General's office making several allegations against Goodwin's campaign for State Senate. He is challenging Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller for the seat in District 30.

In the affidavit, Weaver makes 10 claims against Goodwin's campaign — ranging from not changing his committee from House of Representatives to Senate, fictitious committees on advertisements, misleading voters that Goodwin is an incumbent from the Senate and not the House, publishing endorsements that he gained as a member of the House instead of ones for Senate and using government resources for campaign purposes.

Goodwin told the Journal Thursday he had just received the complaint, and vowed to resolve any discrepancies or inaccuracies.

"I'll work in full cooperation with the Secretary of State and/or Attorney General and if there is (sic) any improprieties, I'll do whatever it takes to clean it up," Goodwin said.

Janyce Hockenbary

Hockenbary's campaign treasurer, Tim Nietz, signed the Local Jurisdictions Campaign Finance Disclosure Report on April 12, 2022, more than a month before the May 23 filing deadline. The Rapid City Area Schools business office confirmed that Hockenbary's report was filed on May 6, which is more than 20 days prior to the June 7 election.

South Dakota law mandates that reports must include contributions and expenditures "including twenty days prior to the election date." Because Hockenbary's disclosure report does not include contributions or expenditures within the 20-day requirement, it is unclear if the report is accurate.

The Journal called Nietz on Thursday, seeking clarification and left a message on his voicemail. The Journal also emailed Nietz and Hockenbary on Thursday seeking a response. Neither Nietz or Hockenbary have responded.

The Journal reached out to the Secretary of State's office for election law compliance. Cely Johnson, elections program coordinator, responded and said their office cannot provide legal advice. Johnson did send the Journal a portion of South Dakota law on investigating and prosecution of violations for county and school district office.

"The state's attorney shall investigate any violation of the provisions in the chapter related to elections for county and school district office," the passage reads.

Ryan Mechaley

Mechaley filled out the incorrect Campaign Finance Disclosure Report. He used the form for state races instead of the report required for local jurisdiction races.

The Journal contacted Mechaley on Thursday about the error. He immediately went to the Pennington County Auditor's office and filed an amended disclosure report using the correct form. Mechaley thanked the Journal for bringing the clerical error to his attention. No other amendments were necessary for campaign contributions or expenditures.

David Johnson

Johnson filed his Campaign Finance Disclosure Report and in the fields for itemized direct contributions from individuals and direct contributions from in-state political action committees, he typed "N/A - Itemization in Separate Document."

However, the separate document showing the itemized contributions is not included in his filing on the Secretary of State's website.

The Journal called and emailed Johnson on Thursday requesting the separate document. He has not yet responded.

Political Action Committees

Several state and local PACs have received donations and then distributed them to candidates. The listing below is in no particular order and will show the name of the PAC, who the treasurer is, money raised, how much money was spent, how much cash is on hand, the top donors, and the top candidates who received funds.

All campaign finance documents are available within this story at rapidcityjournal.com

PAC - Shining Light PAC

Treasurer - Jordan Mason

Raised - $16,000

Spent - $11,300

Cash on hand - $5,606.96

Top donors

Joshua Muller, $10,000; Friends of John Roberts PAC $6,000

Top candidates

Ryan Mechaley, $10,000; Kathy Rice, $1,000

PAC - Support Public Education

Treasurer - Sarah Hermsen

Raised - $24,620.14

Spent - $20,878.18

Cash on hand - $4,033.96

Top donors

Nerdy Nuts, $10,000; Stan Adelstein, $4,000; Jennifer May, $2,000

Top candidates

Jamie Clapham, $9,737.50; Michael Birkeland, $9,737.50

PAC - Free Republic PAC

Treasurer - Kevin Maher

Raised - $17,100

Spent - $14,500

Cash on hand - $4,893.03

Top donors

Leeann Rieman, $5,000; Atlantis LLC $4,000; Deb Baker, $1,500; Steve Kaulkman, $1,500

Top candidates

J.J. Carrell, $4,500; Lindsey Seachris, $4,000; Janyce Hockenbary, $3,000; Gabe Doney, $3,000

PAC - Democracy in Action

Treasurer - Jocelyn Baker

Raised - $8,505

Spent - $2,607.66

Cash on hand - $7,773.04

Top donors

Stanford Adelstein, $1,000; Marilyn Simon, $1,000; Sandra Olson, $500

Top candidates

Jamie Clapham, $1,000; Michael Birkeland, $500; Pat Roseland $500; Bill Evans $500

PAC - Liberty Tree PAC

Treasurer - Scott Odenbach

Raised - $36,350

Spent - $41,575

Cash on hand - $19,775

Top donors

John and Joy Mills, $10,000; Liz May, $10,000

Top candidates/organizations

Conservative Principles PAC, $15,000; Julie Frye-Mueller, $1,000; Jodie Frye, $1,000

PAC - Friends of John Roberts

Treasurer - Jordan Mason

Raised - $12,500

Spent - $11,503

Cash on hand - $2,158

Top donors

William Freytag, $10,000; Dev Cor LLC, $1,500; KTM Design Solutions $1,000

Top candidates

Tim Goodwin, $10,000; J.J. Carrell $1,000; Jesse Ham, $500

PAC - Citizens for Public Safety

Treasurer - Kyle Halverson

Raised - $19,050

Spent - $1,011.25

Cash on hand - $18,038.75

Top donors

Sam Chandler, $8,000; Stephanie Lien D'Urso, $1,500

Top candidates

No contributions listed

PAC - Deadwood Tourism PAC

Treasurer - Mike Rodman

Raised - $0 (has a carryover of $51,476.52)

Spent - $49,500

Cash on hand - $1,976.52

Top donors

None listed

Top candidates

$1,000 each to numerous state House and state Senate local incumbents

PAC - Black Hills Home Builders Build PAC

Treasurer - Nicole Weimer

Raised - $3,230

Spent - $5,984.86

Cash on hand - $34,329.37

Top donors

Numerous donors ranging from a high of $230 to a low of $20

Top candidates

Rachel Dix, $1,000; Janyce Hockenbary, $500; Janette McIntyre, $500; Bill Evans, $500; J.J. Carrell, $500

Area 3 RCAS Board of Education

Candidate - Michael Birkeland

Raised - $21,804.18

Spent - $14,696.45

Cash on hand - $7,107.73

Top individual donors

Doug or Melody Birkeland, $1,000; Craig Mount; $1,000

Top PAC donors

Support Public Education, $9,737.50; South Dakota EPIC, $2,000; Democracy in Action, $500

Candidate - Gabe Doney

Raised - $5,049

Spent - $4,219.27

Cash on hand - $829.73

Top individual donors

Gayla and Rich Meyer, $250; Heather Baxter $250; James Engelbrecht $200

Top PAC donors

Free Republic PAC, $3,000; SD RPAC, $1,000

Area 6 RCAS Board of Education

Candidate - Jamie Clapham

Raised - $28,738.50

Spent - $17,081.84

Cash on hand - $11,656.66

Top individual donors

Craig Mount, $1,000; Larry Teuber, $1,000

Top PAC donors

Support Public Education, $9,737.50; South Dakota EPIC, $2,000; Democracy in Action, $1,000; SD RPAC, $1,000; South Dakota TIPs, $1,000

Candidate - Janyce Hockenbary

Raised - $10,469

Spent - $3,683.10

Cash on hand - $6,785.90

Top individual donors

Janyce Hockenbary, $700; Terry Hockenbary, $650; Norman Christopherson, $500; Carol Black, $500; Mario Rangel, $500; Deb Baker, $500

Top PAC donors

Free Republic PAC, $3,000

Pennington County Sheriff

Candidate - Ryan Mechaley

Raised - $33,775.19

Spent - $19,596.74

Cash on hand - $8,225.26

Top individual donors

Michael and Stephanie Durso, $2,000; Andy and Barb LeGare, $1,000; Lisa Lien, $1,000; Jason Johnston, $1,000

Top PAC donors

Shining Light PAC, $10,000

Candidate - Brian Mueller

Raised - $73,335

Spent - $15,064.97

Cash on hand - $55,270.03

Top individual donors

$2,000 each from Barry Burgess, James Scull, Monica Burgess, Aloysius Rieman, Hani Shafai, and Jeff Hoffman

Top PAC donors

SD RPAC, $1,105

Pennington County Commission, District 1

Candidate - Mike Mueller

Raised - $6,129

Spent - $5,827.85

Cash on hand - $301.15

Top individual donors

Julie Mueller, $1,000; Marty Troupe, $1,000

Top PAC donors

None

Candidate - Ron Rossknecht

Raised - $19,650

Spent - $13,226.64

Cash on hand - $6,423.36

Top individual donors

$1,000 each from Elizabeth Lein, Patrick Hall, Hani Shafai, Barbara Shafai, Suzanne Gabrielson, and Richard Gabrielson

Top PAC donors

SD Realtor PAC, $1,000; BIG PAC, $1,000

District 30 House

Candidate - Gerold Herrick

Raised - $1,675

Spent - $985

Cash on hand - $690

Top individual donors

Lance Russell, $200; Paul Nabholz $200; and Mary Herrick $200

Top PAC donors

Convention of States South Dakota, $1,000

Candidate - Dennis Krull

Raised - $8,450

Spent - $7,935

Cash on hand - $515

Top individual donors

Hani Shafai, $1,000; James and Sally Sherrer, $500; James Scull, 4500

Top PAC donors

SD Retailers Association, $1,000; Deadwood Tourism PAC, $500; and Back to Biz $500

Candidate - Trish Ladner

Raised - $8,750

Spent - $8,968

Cash on hand - $232

Top individual donors

Susan Henderson, $250; Rick Fox, $250; and Jessica Castleberry $250

Top PAC donors

SD Realtors PAC, $1,000; Liberty Tree PAC, $500; and Deadwood Tourism PAC $500

Candidate - Patrick Baumann

Raised - $11,832

Spent - $11,831

Cash on hand - $0.85

Top individual donors

Paul Gavic, $1,000; Virgene Gavic, $1,000; and Arlene Kallis, $1,000

Top PAC donors

SD Realtors PAC, $1,000; Liberty Tree PAC, $500; and Deadwood Tourism PAC $500

Candidate - Lisa Gennaro

Raised - $13,600

Spent - $12,175

Cash on hand - $1,425

Top individual donors

Lisa Gennaro, $12,500; Linda Reteria, $300; and Teresa Hisaw-Elmore, $200

Top PAC donors

None

District 30 Senate

Candidate - Julie Frye-Mueller

Raised - $5,461

Spent - $4,351

Cash on hand - $2,790 (Beginning balance of $1,680)

Top individual donors

Helen Brogley, $500; Stephanie Lien D’urson $330 and Rollie Noem, $200.

Top PAC donors

SD Action Committee for Rural Electification PAC, $1,000; Liberty Tree PAC, $1,000; and Deadwood Tourism PAC $1,000

Candidate - Tim Goodwin

Raised - $49,627

Spent - $23,930

Cash on hand - $25,698 (Beginning balance of $310)

Top individual donors

James Scull $1,000; Hani Shafai, $1,000 and James Burgess, $1,000

Top PAC donors

Friends of John Roberts PAC $10,000; SD Strong Leader PAC $5,000; Business Innovation Growth PAC $1,500

District 32 House

Candidate - Steve Duffy

Raised - $11,419

Spent - $10,036

Cash on hand - $1,383

Top individual donors

Dick Tiez\szen, $500; Rex and Cindy Haag, $400; Karl Fischer, $300

Top PAC donors

Business, Innovation and Growth PAC, $1,250; Sd Realtors PAC, $1,000; and Deadwood Tourism PAC, $1,000

Candidate - Becky Drury

Raised - $10,750

Spent - $4,736

Cash on hand - $13,977 (Beginning balance of $7,964)

Top individual donors

James and Mary Scull $500; Mike and Nancy Statz, $250 and Rebecca and Sandy Hale, $200

Top PAC donors

Business, Innovation and Growth PAC, $1,500; SD Realtors PAC, $1,000 and Deadwood Tourism PAC, $1,000

Candidate - Jamie Giedd

Raised - $4,031

Spent - $2,093

Cash on hand - $1,938

Top individual donors

Justin Johnson, $500; Matthew Schweich, $250; and Alisha Kolb, $200

Top PAC donors

CIASD PAC $500

District 33 House

Candidate - Janette McIntyre

Raised - $3,800

Spent - $3,791

Cash on hand - $9

Top individual donors

Janette McIntyre, $2,000; Bill Freytag, $250; and John Roberts $250

Top PAC donors

None

Candidate - Phil Jensen

Raised - $5,750

Spent - $2,195

Cash on hand - $6,747 (Beginning balance of $3,192)

Top individual donors

Barbara Lemmon, $800; Tom and Jackie Corr, $500; and Craig and Jill Mills, $500.

Top PAC donors

Liberty Tree PAC, $500; Deadwood Tourism PAC, $1,000; and Convention of State SD PAC, $1,000

Candidate - Dean Aurand

Raised - $13,556

Spent - $11,112

Cash on hand - $2,444

Top individual donors

Dean Aurand, $4,000; Jeff Boerger, $1,000; and Mark Bonke $750

Top PAC donors

Business Innovation and Growth PAC, $1,250; Back to Biz, $1,000 and SD Retailers Assoc. PAC, $500

Candidate - Curt Massie

Raised - $14,550

Spent - $6,039

Cash on hand - $8,511

Top individual donors

Larry Massie, $2,000; Debbie Long, $1,000; and Stanford Adelstein, $1,000

Top PAC donors

Business Innovation and Growth PAC, $1,250; Back to Biz, $1,000 and; Deadwood Tourism PAC, $1,000

District 33 Senate

Candidate - David Johnson

Raised - $28,888

Spent - $32,767

Cash on hand - $7,213 (Beginning balance of $11,092)

Top individual donors

Separate attachment with individual donors not listed on Secretary of State website

Top PAC donors

Separate attachment with PAC donors not listed on Secretary of State website

Candidate - Janet Jensen

Raised - $11,486

Spent - $576

Cash on hand - $11,035 (Beginning balance of $125)

Top individual donors

Craig and Jill Mills, $1,000; Andy Legere, $800; and Deanna Beckett, $500

Top PAC donors

Liberty Tree PAC $500, Convention of States, SD PAC, $6,000

District 34 House

Candidate - Jodie Frye

Raised - $3,530

Spent - $1,697

Cash on hand - $1,971 (Beginning balance of $140)

Top individual donors

Eva Frye, $550; Ron and Cheri Loftus, $500; and John Bradsky $250

Top PAC donors

Liberty Tree PAC, $1,000 and Deadwood Tourism PAC $500

Candidate - Jess Olson

Raised - $18,863

Spent - $18,124

Cash on hand - $5,002 (Beginning balance of $4,263)

Top individual donors

Hani Shafai, $1,000; James and Mary Scull, $500; and Verne Goodsell, $500

Top PAC donors

Business Innovation and Growth PAC, $1,500; SD Educators Political Involvement Committee (Epic) $1,000; and SD RPAC $1,000

Candidate - Mike Derby

Raised - $25,990

Spent - $16,898

Cash on hand - $10,213 (Beginning balance of $1,122)

Top individual donors

Matthew Konenkamp, $1,000; Gil, Moyle, $1,000; and Clark Moyle, $1,000

Top PAC donors

Business Innovation and Growth PAC, $1,500; Deadwood Tourism PAC $1,000; and SD RPAC $1,000

District 35 House

Candidate - Tina Mulally

Raised - $10,475

Spent - $7,683

Cash on hand - $5,604 (Beginning balance of $2,811)

Top individual donors

C&S Electronics, $1,000; Barb Landers, $1,000; and Cloud 9, $1,000

Top PAC donors

Liberty Tree PAC, $1,000

Candidate - Tony Randolph

Raised - $4,320

Spent - $3,660

Cash on hand - $773 (Beginning balance of $114)

Top individual donors

Larry and Melodie Paulsen, $1,000; Blaine Cambell, $1,000; and Barb Landers, $500

Top PAC donors

Liberty Tree PAC, $500

Candidate - Larry Larson

Raised - $10,200

Spent - $5,242

Cash on hand - $4,957

Top individual donors

Lee Schoenbeck, $1,000; Hani Shafi, $1,000; and Thomas Bradsky, $500

Top PAC donors

Business Innovation and Growth PAC, $1,250; Deadwood Tourism PAC, $1,000; and Dakota Leadership PAC, $500

Candidate - Elizabeth Regalado

Raised - $9,446

Spent - $5,559

Cash on hand - $3,557

Top individual donors

Katie Banaszak, $1,000; Ryan Kolbeck, $500; and Gregory Sperlich, $300

Top PAC donors

Shoenbeck for Senate $1,000; Business, Innovation and Growth PAC, $1,250 and Deadwood Tourism PAC $1,000

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

