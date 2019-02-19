A 45-year-old man is in custody in Alberta, Canada, in connection with a telephone bomb threat that cleared a Deadwood hotel and casino for about 3-1/2 hours Sunday evening.
A news release from Deadwood Police Chief Kelly K. Fuller said a male subject called the registration desk at the First Gold Hotel and Casino at 270 Main St. at 4:58 p.m. Sunday and warned of a bomb in the building. The hotel and casino received a second call from the unknown subject minutes later, the release said.
A team from Ellsworth Air Force Base, which included dogs trained in detection of explosives, responded and searched the evacuated building. The building was cleared and reopened about 8:35 p.m.
Investigators traced the phone calls to Ahsan Qadir Muhammad, of Alberta, who was arrested by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
Assisting the Deadwood Police Department, Ellsworth Air Force Base and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in the investigation were the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Deadwood Volunteer Fire Department, and the South Dakota Commission on Gaming.