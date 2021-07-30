Canadian wildfires cause air quality alerts in South Dakota

This weekend may not be the best to get picturesque photos of the Black Hills, as large wildfires in Canada and east to southeast winds have blanketed South Dakota with heavy smoke.

The conditions are also a health risk. As of Friday morning, the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources listed the Air Quality Index for Rapid City at 218, which is considered very unhealthy.

The air quality was worse Friday morning at Wind Cave National Park and Badlands National Park, with indices increasing nearly to the hazardous level. Oglala Sioux Tribe President Kevin Killer granted administrative leave Friday for all tribal employees because of the air quality surrounding the area to decrease the prolonged exposure to the smoke.

According to the DANR, very unhealthy levels are considered to be emergency conditions, where the entire population is more than likely to be affected by the smoke. At the hazardous level, everyone may experience more serious health effects.

Brian Walsh, public affairs director for the DANR, said the smoke from western Canada is a serious health issue, especially for the elderly and those with respiratory issues.