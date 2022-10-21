Candidates for House District 34 vie for votes

As Election Day approaches, the Journal is interviewing candidates for office in the Rapid City region. The Journal selected races where there are competitive candidates.

In incidents where the Journal was unable to contact or interview a candidate, information was obtained via campaign websites or previously published stories during the June 2022 primary election.

Election Day is Nov. 8. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Additionally, in-person absentee voting is available at county auditor offices.

District 34 House — Two seats

Mike Derby

Mike Derby, a Rapid City Republican, is a candidate for state House District 34, which encompasses west Rapid City.

Derby currently represents District 34 in the state House of Representatives. Derby first served in the House of Representatives from 1997 to 2002. He ran for office again in 2020 and was re-elected.

“I am asking the voters to send me back to Pierre to advance the issues important to us,” Derby said when announcing his candidacy earlier this year. “In my last term, we made great strides building on our platform of economic growth and dynamic opportunity for our West River region.”

Derby grew up in Rapid City. He owns Canyon Lake Resort in west Rapid City and is a past chair of the Rapid City Area Chamber of Commerce. Derby said his business experience leads to a reliable presence in Pierre. Elevate Rapid City’s Pro-Business scorecard gave Derby a 100% rating.

“This last legislative term saw lots of challenges. We dealt with the pandemic’s economic effects, business uncertainty, unprecedented one-time federal funding, and other big issues," Derby said. "Times like these reinforced the importance of working together with all levels of government – from municipalities, counties, all the way to the federal government. I have the experience, commitment and drive to propel us forward.”

Derby said he is supportive of legislation that helps small business owners succeed and grow. Serving as a board member of Visit Rapid City, Derby said he wants to keep tourism’s top of mind awareness high in Pierre. As a past chair of the Ellsworth Task Force and Military Affairs Committee, he wants to introduce and support legislation that protects and allows Ellsworth Air Force Base to grow. His priorities in the Legislature also include education and technical training, according to his website, mikederbyforsdhouse.com.

Derby and his wife, Carmen, have two daughters and two granddaughters.

Darla Drew

Darla Drew, a Rapid City Democrat, is a candidate for state House District 34, which encompasses west Rapid City.

The lifelong Rapid City resident recently left her Ward 5 seat on the City Council after serving three terms since 2014.

“I have eight years of experience on Rapid City Council, re-elected three times,” Drew said. “I would enter the Legislature with extensive experience in local government. I am a moderate Democrat … who believes in constructive dialog with anyone and everyone to find practical solutions for improving our local economy, schools, health and family needs.”

Drew said she would enter the Legislature with detailed knowledge of how government works, and strive for a government in South Dakota that’s led by thought, not political parties.

“We have some incredible problems in South Dakota and we need tangible solutions to these problems. It takes compromise, civility and cooperation to lead us to our common though complicated goals,” Drew said on her website, darlaforhouse34.com.

She said supporting legislation that makes western South Dakota a great place to live and raise a family is a priority. She and her husband, Don Lerdal, have two children, two grandsons and a third grandson due in January.

“I am a mother and a grandmother who actively works to create and fund more ways to keep our kids here,” said Drew in an interview with the Rapid City Journal, noting her children and grandchildren live in Minneapolis.

Drew’s priorities in the Legislature will include early education, Medicaid expansion, reproductive freedom and improved care for senior citizens.

"My goal is always to leave a place better than I found it," Drew said. “That would be an improvement over the way things have been going lately. … I'm focused on building a stronger economy, protecting our quality of life, improving our schools, and trying to make the government more responsive and efficient by working on the real problems of South Dakota.”

Jess Olson

Jess Olson, a Rapid City Republican, is a candidate for state House District 34, which encompasses west Rapid City.

Olson is a fourth-generation South Dakotan who grew up in Rapid City. She currently represents District 34 in the state House of Representatives. She owns Stay Graceful, a home health care company, and previously worked for the Rapid City nonprofit, Wellfully.

“It has been an honor to serve as your Representative for four years, and I am proud of the work that I have accomplished. But when it comes to solutions, the work is never done,” Olson said on her website, olsonforsd.com/.

"When I came to Pierre, every day I worked to deliver solutions through years of leadership experience and taking the personal out of politics. ... We've initiated steps to lower the cost of housing, led in nation in sweeping investments for our troops, and fought for families through once in a generation innovations to our adoption systems,” Olson said on her website.

Her priorities in the Legislature will include keeping taxes low, working toward lower crime and a safer community, and supporting and investing in the military and families.

"My biggest priority for South Dakota in the upcoming session is to keep focusing on finding efficiencies and offering fiscally responsible solutions. I’ve been named a pro-business advocate by Elevate Rapid City for my votes to keep regulations limited, taxes low, and jobs strong. I want to keep building on my pro-business efforts, such as investing in workforce housing in addition to continuing to invest in our adoption and foster care system to make sure that our state continues to be the best place to live, work, and raise a family," Olson said.

“As a business owner, I understand the importance of ensuring that high quality employment opportunities are something that South Dakota remains ready for. This means that it’s on the legislature to ensure that we have the infrastructure and space for new employers that want to benefit our people and economy,” she said.

Olson lives in Rapid City with her husband and children.

Jay Shultz

Jay Shultz, a Rapid City Democrat, is a candidate for state House District 34, which encompasses west Rapid City.

Shultz is a native of Rapid City who has been in private practice as an attorney for 38 years. For the past eight years he’s run his own practice, The Shultz Law Firm. He describes himself as a moderate Democrat who said one-party control has been used in South Dakota to thwart the will of the people.

"On real issues like providing health care coverage to the 45,000 South Dakotans who lack it, legalizing marijuana use for adults, and reducing corruption and the influence of special interests, our current legislators … follow the dictates of the Republican machine," Shultz said on his website, shultzforhouse.com.

“We’ve been dominated by one-party rule in Pierre for so long, I think folks just accept that, but I don’t think it’s healthy,” Shultz said in an interview with the Rapid City Journal. “I think there needs to be other voices heard from across the aisle.”

Shultz’s priorities in the Legislature will include responsible gun ownership, business, Medicaid expansion and reproductive rights.

"My only agenda is to restore balance, accountability and transparency in state government, and to respect the will of the people of South Dakota," Shultz said. "One-party government has allowed extremists to take control, and our legislators spend their time and our valuable resources on divisive social issues, debating for example whether individuals can determine their own gender and identity as human beings, and the availability of abortion medication."

“One of my primary issues and focus has been on women’s reproductive rights and freedoms,” Shultz said, noting state legislatures currently have the power to “devise an appropriate legal structure for how to afford women safe and secure therapeutic abortions.”

“When it comes to reproductive freedom and rights taken away from women, I think that’s a critical issue,” he said.

Shultz has represented clients in civil and criminal cases, in both state and federal court. He is a graduate of Central High School and the University of South Dakota. Shultz earned his law degree at George Washington University Law School in Washington, D.C.

Shultz has two children and three grandchildren.