Candidates in Tuesday's municipal runoff election sat down for one last public forum Monday night.
Four candidates in two Rapid City Council races failed to earn 50 percent of the vote plus one in the June 4 general municipal election, so they are competing today in a runoff election. With polls set to open within hours, the four delivered what would be their final campaign pitches to a small crowd gathered inside the Minneluzahan Senior Citizen Center.
In Ward 3, attorney Gregory Strommen is running against college professor Jeffrey Bailie for the seat held by Councilman Jason Salamun, who did not seek re-election. In Ward 4, Council President Amanda Scott is running for another term against challenger and restaurant manager Lance Lehmann.
During Monday night's dialogue, the four took moderated questions on subjects that ranged from public transportation to Rapid City's level of accessibility for disabled persons. The most pressing of these, all agreed, is infrastructure.
The state of Rapid City's streets and roads, as well as the level of work done to maintain them, was roundly criticized throughout the evening. Every candidate on the panel called for increased or additional sources of funding for road maintenance.
Scott pointed to bond financing as an option the city could explore in order to jump start repairs.
"It's a lot easier to maintain a street if it's in good working order than to spend millions of dollars to reconstruct it," she added.
You have free articles remaining.
The candidates also spoke favorably of expanding access to public transportation, with several suggesting adding more RapidRide routes. Lehmann, who manages the Millstone restaurant on Lacrosse Street, suggested that adding service on Friday and Saturday nights could prevent drunk driving, while Strommen, a partner at Banks, Kappleman and Strommen, suggested it could alleviate Rapid City's downtown parking woes.
Bailie, who works remotely as a professor of education at Purdue University and has previously served as vice president of Western Dakota Technical Institute, concurred but noted that adding to RapidRide could prove challenging as it is a self-funded entity separate from other city funds. Fees would either have to go up or a secondary funding source would have to be found for that to be possible.
Talk of the impending expansion of Ellsworth Air Force Base also made its way to the forum. While infrastructural planning will ease the crunch caused by the influx of new families that could come as a result of the expansion, candidates said future members of the council will also have to push for housing affordability and school spending.
Scott and Lehmann took differing views on how to foster real estate developments; Scott said that zoning ordinances should be re-evaluated to see if they can allow for the development of a greater number of affordable homes, which Lehmann said would be more likely to occur with some measure of deregulation.
Strommen said working with the Rapid City Area Schools to bring their facilities out of disrepair will also be necessary in order to make Rapid City an attractive place for families to relocate permanently.
"We need to make it abundantly clear that Ellsworth is a part of the Black Hills community and that Rapid City is truly there to be a part of their mission," Bailie said.
With no incumbent seeking re-election in Ward 3, tomorrow's race will seat one new member to the council regardless of the outcome. Polls for the runoff open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and will close at 7 p.m.