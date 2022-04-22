Cannabis consultant answers questions on marijuana

One of South Dakota’s consulting experts on cannabis attempted to answer questions and present information to destigmatize marijuana during the Black Hills Press Club’s monthly meeting Friday.

“There’s still a stigma that exists on marijuana in South Dakota even though the majority of South Dakotans passed it in the ballot measure,” said Kittrick Jeffries, director of compliance with Dakota Cannabis Consulting and one of the owners of Puffy’s LLC.

Jeffries, who was born and raised in Rapid City, answered questions ranging from marijuana being a “gateway drug” and tax revenue, to medical prescriptions and moving toward recreational use.

In regards to consequences of cannabis, he spoke with a researcher on the endocannabinoid system, a neuromodulatory system that plays roles in central nervous system development, synaptic plasticity, and the response to endogenous and environmental insults.

He said everyone has the system in their body, and the way THC and CBD molecules bind to receptors of cells and release dopamine is similar to how sugar, caffeine, food, alcohol and cigarettes do.

“Now to tell you that this is directly correlated to an increased use of methamphetamine or an increased use of heroin, that’s hearsay,” he said. “There’s no studies that say this is the exact cause of why this is being attributed to an increase in meth cases.”

He said there are several states that use marijuana to treat opioid addiction.

Jeffries also discussed Department of Health regulations for medical marijuana. He said the department has rules on packaging, how much medical patients can buy at a certain time and testing requirements.

He said people sometimes believe that the higher number of potency would cause a greater high, but that’s not exactly right. He said terpenes, which are the flavors and aromas that surround cannabis, and the different combinations of it with cannabinoids dictate what type of feeling people will feel from consumption.

He said cannabis right now is labeled based on sativa, indica and hybrid, which are the different classifications that have different effects.

Jeffries said medical marijuana isn’t a prescription and can’t be prescribed. Instead, it’s a recommendation and a doctor can certify a recommendation.

He also spoke to taxing and banking questions. Jeffries said because marijuana is still not federally legal, it makes dealing with banks that much more difficult. He said during the 2021 Legislative Session, a bill was passed that allows South Dakota banks to work with medical marijuana businesses within the state program.

“The federal government does have a little bit of leniency when banking with marijuana and creating a tiered structure saying ancillary businesses…have that opportunity to work with banks because they’re not what they deemed ‘plant touching,’” he said.

Jeffries said his company banks with a cannabis friendly bank in Colorado backed by the FDIC, but was on a nine-month waiting list.

