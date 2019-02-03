How they voted: 1993 Capitol gun ban

The state law that bans guns in some county courthouses and the state Capitol was adopted in 1993. Following are the votes cast on the final version of the bill in each chamber of the Legislature.

SENATE

Yeas: 26 (18 Democrats, 8 Republicans)

Michael Diedrich, R-Rapid City; Rebecca Dunn, D-Sioux Falls; James Emery, R-Custer; Charles “Charlie” Flowers, D-Iroquois; Sharon Green, D-Rapid City; Harold Halverson, R-Milbank; Lars Herseth, D-Houghton; Dale Howlett, D-Watertown; Bernie Hunhoff, D-Yankton; William “Bill” Johnson, R-Buffalo; Chet Jones, D-Democrat; Gerald Lange, D-Madison; James “Jim” Lawler, D-Aberdeen; Roger McKellips, D-Alcester; JoAnn Morford-Burg, D-Wessington Springs; Richard Negstad, R-Volga; Pamela Nelson, D-Sioux Falls; Keith Paisley, R-Sioux Falls; Dennis Pierson, D-Sioux Falls; Roberta Rasmussen, D-Hurley; Mark Rogen, D-Sherman; Mike Rounds, R-Pierre; Eleanor Saukerson, R-Chamberlain; Linda Stensland, D-Sioux Falls; Paul Symens, D-Amherst; Paul Valandra, D-Rosebud.

Nays: 9 (7 Republicans, 2 Democrats)

Darrell Bender, R-Mobridge; James “Jim” Dunn, R-Lead; Randy Frederick, R-Hayti; Leslie Kleven, R-Sturgis; Frank Kloucek, D-Scotland; Mel Olson, D-Mitchell; Lyndell Petersen, R-Rapid City; Roger Porch, R-Wanblee; Jerry Shoener, R-Rapid City.

HOUSE

Yeas: 49 (28 Democrats, 21 Republicans)

Linda Barker, D-Sioux Falls; Jack Billion, D-Sioux Falls; Roger Brooks, R-Brandon; Arnold Brown, R-Brookings; Robert Caselli, D-Sioux Falls; William Cerny, D-Burke; Roland Chicoine, D-Elk Point; Paul Dennert, D-Columbia; Bob Duxbury, D-Wessington; Barbara Everist, R-Sioux Falls; Kristie Fiegen, R-Sioux Falls; Carol Fitzgerald, R-Rapid City; David Gleason, D-Claire City; Vincent Green, D-Vermillion; Dick Hagen, D-Pine Ridge; Rex Hagg, R-Rapid City; Pat Haley, D-Huron; Carole Hillard, R-Rapid City; Joyce Hodges, R-Lake Preston; Roger Hunt, R-Brandon; William Johnson, D-Madison; Kay Jorgensen, R-Spearfish; Albert Kocer, D-Wagner; Gil Koetzle, D-Sioux Falls; Dale Kringen, R-Madison; Alice Kundert, R-Mound City; Joanne Lockner, D-Wessington; Larry Lucas, D-Mission; David Munson, R-Sioux Falls; Donald Munson, R-Yankton; Nicholas Nemec, D-Holabird; Jan Nicolay, R-Sioux Falls; Michael O’Connor, D-Alcester; Maurice Olson, D-Waubay; John Reedy, D-Vermillion; Thomas “Torchy” Ries, R-Watertown; Robert Roe, R-Brookings; William Sandness, R-Sioux Falls; Craig Schaunaman, D-Aberdeen; Darrel (Dean) Schrempp, D-Lantry; Michael Shaw, R-Pierre; Edward Van Gerpen, R-Avon; Dennis VanOverschelde, D-Salem; Lee Van Sickle, D-Watertown; Mary Vanderlinde, D-Sioux Falls; Ron Volesky, D-Huron; Michael Wagner, R-Baltic; Alfred “Al” Waltman, D-Aberdeen; Paul Widman, D-Mitchell.

Nays: 21 (20 Republicans, 1 Democrat)

Douglas Bierschbach, R-De Smet; Loren Christianson, R-Astoria; Elmer Flatt, R-Custer; Larry Gabriel, R-Cottonwood; Mark Hollenbeck, R-Rapid City; John Koskan, R-Wood; Wenzel Kovarik, R-Rapid City; Harvey Krautschun, R-Spearfish; Roy Letellier, R-Belle Fourche; Cheryl Madden, R-Rapid City; Kenneth McNenny, R-Sturgis; Garry Moore, D-Yankton; Ed Olson, R-Mitchell; Gordon Pederson, R-Wall; James “Jim” Putnam, R-Armour; Lola Schreiber, R-Gettysburg; Sears, R-Rapid City; Robert Weber, R-Strandburg; Fred Whiting, R-Rapid City; Della Wishard, R-Prairie City; Steve Cutler, R-Claremont.