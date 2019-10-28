The New Underwood Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of residential structure fire Monday afternoon at 15740 Hammerquist Rd., in Caputa that escalated to a two-alarm blaze.
The alarm call came out just after 2 p.m. Monday, where firefighters found a free burning fire, with a moderate to heavy smoke condition in the roof of the residence, a dispatch from Pennington County fire said.
Firefighters were able to confine the fire to the residence, stopping the spread of the flames to adjacent structures, infrastructure and other improvements.
The residence received moderate damage. The news release said no one was injured in the blaze.
The American Red Cross is assisting the occupants.
Multiple agencies responded to the fire, including the New Underwood Volunteer Fire Department, Pennington County 911, Box Elder Volunteer Fire Department, United States Air Force 28th Bomb Wing/Ellsworth Air Force Base Fire Department, Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department, North Haines Volunteer Fire Department, Wall Volunteer Fire Department, Quinn Volunteer Fire Department, Black Hawk Volunteer Fire Department and Fire Corp, Rapid City Fire Department Ambulance Service, Whispering Pines Volunteer Fire Department, Johnson Siding Volunteer Fire Department, Folsom Volunteer Fire Department, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, West River Electrical Cooperative, and the American Red Cross.