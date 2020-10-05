 Skip to main content
Car crashes into power pole in downtown Rapid City
The northbound lanes on Fifth Street are closed after a vehicle crashed into a pole around noon Monday.

Rapid City police spokesman Brendyn Medina said a speeding car crashed into the pole at the intersection of Fifth and St. Joseph streets. The driver was transported to the hospital for treatment for minor injuries while the passenger was able to walk away, he said.

Medina said witnesses reported seeing a Chevy Camaro traveling at high speeds on Fifth Street. The car side-swiped another vehicle also heading north before hitting the the power pole.

Black Hills Energy arrived at the scene to assess the damage to the pole. Medina said the crash is under investigation.

The police department tweeted Monday afternoon asking drivers to avoid the area between Kansas City and St. Joseph streets.

