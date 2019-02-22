High school students interested in careers in business and technology should plan to attend Western Dakota Tech's next career exploration camp on Tuesday, Feb. 26. Held in the Event Center, sign-in begins at 8:30 a.m. with the first session at 9 a.m. The Camp, which includes an etiquette luncheon in a "formal" dining setting, will conclude at 1 p.m. Register for the Business and Technology Camp at wdt.edu/camps. For more information, email Skye Pahl, admissions and event specialist, at Skye.Pahl@wdt.edu or call 718-2434.