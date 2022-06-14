Career housing projects highlight Box Elder growth

Box Elder is growing, and not just from the impending B-21 program at Ellsworth Air Force Base. With 10 active career housing projects currently underway, Public Information Officer and Legislative Advocate Matt Connor said they’re already seeing a population increase from what he described as an “increased migration to more rural areas of the U.S.”

Connor estimated Box Elder’s population growth from 2016-2021 has been about 10%, anticipating a jump to 15% from 2022-2027, with the B-21 program bringing in some 3,000 to 4,000 airmen.

Collectively, the Box Elder Planning and Zoning office currently has a total of 1,564 units submitted as the overall targeted subdivision built-out plan, as of last week.

Of the 10 housing projects, 1,211 single family units are either in construction or approved and actively being built, with 570 multifamily units either in construction or approved and actively being built. Connor estimated 60-70% of these units will be completed in the next two years.

All 10 of the current housing projects in Box Elder currently qualify as affordable, or “career,” housing, Connor said, but he believes that status may be somewhat precarious.

Referencing inflation and interest rates, he said keeping housing affordable is a challenge.

“A lot of the single family homes are in the range now, but they're quickly falling out of the career or workforce housing range as a single family, and mainly, it's interest rates and inflation,” Connor said.

Inflation for building materials combined with increasing interest rates means new construction units are more expensive, he said. Connor estimated all the new construction units currently fall within the $330,000 to $400,000 range, but could quickly increase beyond that.

Connor said the city is looking to new legislation as a possible assist with the climbing prices of housing, including infrastructure bills to expand grants for builders to get state work and preparing infrastructure for utilities, sewer and water in new developments.

“So that is hopefully going to counteract some of this interest rate rise and the commodity market power,” Connor said.

A comprehensive plan helps the city prepare for the demands of an increasing population, which assesses influences and trends in population growth. The city of Box Elder is in a unique planning phase, with a guaranteed increase coming with the B-21 expansion, in addition to the 10% population increase the city is already seeing.

Connor said that typically, 50-80% of a city’s population want to be within 30 minutes of their work location, making housing developments within the border of Box Elder “prime” when taking into account the anticipated 15% growth rate.

Making sure the city can support the housing growth with sewer and drinking water is the next-level priority, Connor said. A focus on regionalization will utilize adjacent municipalities with the capacity to treat the city's sewage, using the other municipality's rates for sewer, rather than building new sewer plants.

“The regionalization of clean water, and the term clean water, points to sewer and then drinking water systems — so that you have that flexibility to share resources from municipality to municipality to answer the new homes that are being built," Connor said.

Funding has been the primary growing pain of a transforming Box Elder, Connor said. A history of mismanagement over previous decades and some of the highest water and sewer rates in the state link back to a need for grants and legislation to aid in making the city’s growth more affordable, he said.

Generating excitement among elected officials and developers is also key, Connor said.

“What’s going on in Box Elder is not only unique in the state of South Dakota, it might be unique in the country,” he said. “This development may be somewhat insulated from a major economic downturn,” referencing the guaranteed growth from Ellsworth AFB.

Attention from developers and elected officials will help obtain funding grants, he said, noting that regionalization will also help control costs.

“So that we can have all these new roads, new drinking water and sewer projects, and do it cost-effectively where taxes aren’t going to go through the roof,” Connor said.

The city has a “transformation” expo planned for Aug. 25, aimed at elected officials, builders and other stakeholders. The expo will be a learning event for all the different facets of change, expansion and improvement the city is undertaking.

The event will help explain efforts such as the B-21 expansion, water and sewer improvement plans, road improvements, parks and recreation, housing, businesses and funding.

–Contact Laura Heckmann at lheckmann@rapidcityjournal.com–

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.