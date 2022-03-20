Carrell announces plans to run for City Council

J.J. Carrell, the current Director of College and Career Readiness at the Rapid City Area Schools, has announced his candidacy for the open Ward 5 seat after submitting double the required signatures to be placed on the ballot. The seat is currently held by Councilwoman Darla Drew, who is not seeking re-election.

Carrell, who is a 24-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol and was in senior leadership, said that he will focus on common-sense decisions, infrastructure and a strong focus on crime reduction, pledging support for the Rapid City Police Department and the law enforcement community in helping combat crime in the area.

“Law enforcement should never be outmanned, and I promise to be a leader on the city council to ensure the safety of our city and the officers that protect it,” Carrell said.

His campaign team and Carrell reported they’ve received strong support from the community, noting that they’ve already raised several thousands dollars for their campaign. “Rapid City has numerous opportunities right now,” Carrell said, “and I think people see that with the right leadership, we can capture those, which is why we’ve received such strong support.”

Carrell said he is eager to start in the office for City Councilman Ward 5.

The primary election will be held June 7.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0