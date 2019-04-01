Editor's note: Helping hands is a new weekly series profiling nonprofits in western South Dakota.
April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and Seventh Circuit CASA Program volunteers want to make sure that children in abusive situations have a voice.
The Seventh Circuit Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Program has been advocating for abused and neglected children in the community since 1986, making it the first CASA Program in the state of South Dakota.
The CASA Program believes that every child deserves a safe, permanent, nurturing home and recruits, trains, and supervises volunteers to advocate in court for the best interest of abused and neglected children. The goal of the CASA Program is to have a “voice” in court for every child who needs one. Currently, there are more than 321 children waiting for their Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteer.
“We're always looking for direct advocates and we’re always recruiting. We do three to four volunteer training sessions a year. So we're always hoping to connect with people who would want to become advocates,” said CASA Executive Director Kehala Two Bulls.
The CASA Program has many staff, volunteers and board members who do work throughout the year advocating for children in the community. They host their annual Fire & Ice Gala to celebrate all that these members do. This is their largest fundraiser of the year and is a formal dinner and live/silent auction where ticket-holders have the chance to win a one-carat loose diamond, donated by Riddles Jewelry. Their goal for this fundraiser is to raise at least 20 percent of their annual operating budget.
“Our impact is pretty big because we are volunteer-centered and our volunteers are out there doing amazing work and we're supporting them in that effort. Every bid that someone makes during the event goes to our mission. We use the money for things like rent, training volunteers, and recruitment,” she said.
There are many ways the community can be a part of the efforts of the CASA Program. Monetary donations are helpful, and volunteers for advocates are always needed.
“You can donate arts and crafts supplies for the kids. A lot of businesses in town donate passes so that our volunteers can take the children to see plays or visit Reptile Gardens. We want to give these kids quality experiences that we would want our own children to have,” she said.
For more information, or to learn how to help, call 394-2203, or visit their website, casaofrapidcity.org.