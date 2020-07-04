Cases rise, hospitalizations drop in coronavirus report

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Trendlines for the coronavirus pandemic in South Dakota are moving in separate directions. The number of new cases and the positivity rate for testing remains steady.

On Saturday, the South Dakota Department of Health reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 illness on 837 tests - about six percent positive. The total number of positive tests in the state eclipsed 7,000 - now 7,028. The number of active cases had dropped below 800 but Saturday's report showed that there are now 869 active cases - up 37 from Friday and up 55 from Thursday.

However, as those numbers remain high, there are no new deaths the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 illness dropped four to 54 - numbers South Dakota hasn't seen since mid-April. There are 24 patients being treated in the Monument Health system.

Pennington County continues to see numbers of new cases climb. Ten new cases were added on 84 tests for Saturday's report. The number of active cases increased five to 130. Oglala-Lakota County found five new cases for Saturday's report on only nine tests. They have 40 active cases there. Custer, Fall River, Lawrence and Meade counties all reported no new cases on only 26 total tests.

Edmunds, Lincoln and Codington counties each added eight new cases and Minnehaha County added four. Brookings reported three new cases and Charles Mix, Corson, Deuel, Hanson, Hutchinson, Lyman, McCook, McPherson and Union counties each added one new case.