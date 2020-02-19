Castleberry files to retain District 35 Senate seat

State Sen. Jessica Castleberry of District 35 has filed her petitions to keep the seat she was appointed to by Gov. Kristi Noem on Dec. 31, 2019.

“I have been thrilled to represent my lifetime home and community of District 35. I’ve gotten my feet under me in Pierre and have had the opportunity to vote on many important issues. I’m particularly proud to have prevented several tax increases and weigh in on crucial issues related to transportation and safety.”

Castleberry said her campaign will highlight her experience as a business owner and employer for the past decade. Castleberry is an alumnus of several leadership programs, including Leadership Rapid City and Leadership South Dakota. A graduate of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program, Castleberry was also awarded the Small Business Administration’s South Dakota Woman Owned Small Business of the Year in 2018.

Castleberry said she will continue to bring a sensible, logical voice to Pierre that is founded on the Constitution.

“One of the biggest challenges we face is fiscal irresponsibility with taxpayer dollars and an overflow of frivolous bills,” she said. “We must remember as lawmakers that we’re there to represent the people, not push personal agendas that infringe on the rights of our citizens and are unconstitutional.”

Castleberry is the owner of Little Nest Preschool, Little Nest Preschool South, and Little Nest Child Care and Learning Center in Rapid City. She is a lifelong resident of District 35 who lives in Rapid Valley.

