Catholic Social Services will honor Crazy Horse Memorial with the Msgr. William O’Connell Founder’s Award at the 2019 Annual Meeting being held from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11, at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. The Most Rev. Robert Carlson, Archbishop of The Archdiocese of St. Louis will be the Keynote Speaker.
Cost is $20 per person and includes lunch. All seats are reserved. Contact Catholic Social Services at 348-6086, by mail at 529 Kansas City St., Rapid City, SD 57701 or via email at css@cssrapidcity.com You may also order online and save $5 per ticket at cssrapidcity.com.