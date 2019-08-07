{{featured_button_text}}

Catholic Social Services will honor Crazy Horse Memorial with the Msgr. William O’Connell Founder’s Award at the 2019 Annual Meeting being held from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11, at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. The Most Rev. Robert Carlson, Archbishop of The Archdiocese of St. Louis will be the Keynote Speaker.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Cost is $20 per person and includes lunch. All seats are reserved. Contact Catholic Social Services at 348-6086, by mail at 529 Kansas City St., Rapid City, SD 57701 or via email at css@cssrapidcity.com You may also order online and save $5 per ticket at cssrapidcity.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0