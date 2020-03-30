Catholic Social Services establishes COVID-19 relief fund for families in need

Catholic Social Services, in collaboration with the Diocese of Rapid City and with the blessing of Diocesan Administrator Father Michel Mulloy, announces the establishment of a COVID-19 response fund for western South Dakota families.

CSS will allocate the funds, prioritizing applications from households anywhere in western South Dakota that meet one or more of the following conditions:

1) A household member who has a positive test for COVID-19, which has adversely impacted the family’s income.

2) Temporarily lost employment due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has adversely impacted the family’s income.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

3) Health care providers in the family whose employment has resulted in financial hardships for the family.

4) Lost income due to a lack of childcare.

5) Members with pre-existing medical conditions that has caused them to self-quarantine, resulting in financial hardship for the family.