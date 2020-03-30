Catholic Social Services establishes COVID-19 relief fund for families in need

Catholic Social Services, in collaboration with the Diocese of Rapid City and with the blessing of Diocesan Administrator Father Michel Mulloy, announces the establishment of a COVID-19 response fund for western South Dakota families.
CSS will allocate the funds, prioritizing applications from households anywhere in western South Dakota that meet one or more of the following conditions:
1) A household member who has a positive test for COVID-19, which has adversely impacted the family’s income.
2) Temporarily lost employment due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has adversely impacted the family’s income.
3) Health care providers in the family whose employment has resulted in financial hardships for the family.
4) Lost income due to a lack of childcare.
5) Members with pre-existing medical conditions that has caused them to self-quarantine, resulting in financial hardship for the family.
At this point, CSS has limited financial resources to assist with this effort and the amount of assistance per household will depend on available funding and the number of applicants. To apply for assistance, please visit the Catholic Social Services website at cssrapidcity.com to access the application form, or call CSS at 605-348-6086 for information. Anyone interested in contributing to these efforts, please send donations to: 529 Kansas City St., Ste 100, Rapid City, SD 57701 or go to cssrapidcity.com/relief webpage and click on the ‘donate here’ button.
Father Mulloy encourages all Catholics in western South Dakota to pray for all those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and to continue to support their local parishes that depend on financial contributions normally collected during Sunday Mass.
