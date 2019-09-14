SDSU Extension, the Rosebud Sioux Tribe and the USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service will be hosting a free cattle handling workshop entitled, “Strengthening Your Stockmanship,” on Sept. 19. Workshop registration begins at 8:30 a.m. CDT at the Rosebud Sioux Tribal Ranch located at 28547 Small Road off BIA 1.
This workshop features Ryan Sexson, a Nebraska cattle producer with a passion for holistic ranch management that focuses on low stress stockmanship, stewardship of the land, and the importance of building relationships with people.
The workshop will feature classroom and hands-on cattle handling activities. Topics will include cattle behavior, low-stress handling techniques, handling impacts on carcass quality and how to successfully implement these techniques with your own cattle.
Pre-registration is required by Sept. 19, at https://extension.sdstate.edu/event/cattle-handling-strengthening-your-stockmanship to plan for meals and insure materials are available. There is no cost for this workshop.
For more information, contact Heidi Carroll, SDSU Extension Livestock Stewardship Field Specialist & South Dakota BQA Coordinator at 605-688-6623 or Heidi.Carroll@sdstate.edu.