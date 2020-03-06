Cavaliers start fast, cruise past Comets

St. Thomas More could’ve tightened its grip on the game if the Cavaliers had hit consistently from the free-throw line. STM went 6 of 14 from the charity stripe over the first two quarters, but included in that was missing the front end of a one-and-one and an empty two-shot trip to the line.

The Cavaliers led by 21 points at the half but only held a 36-33 scoring advantage over the final two quarters of the game. That didn’t sit well with Hollenbeck.

“There’s some things we did tonight that I didn’t feel we were respecting the game,” said Hollenbeck, whose team went 26 of 39 from the line for the night. “We didn’t shoot very well tonight, especially from the free throw line. You have to play hard all the time. You’re going to do things right. We didn’t do that tonight.”

Kirsch finished with 25 points to lead STM, which also got 11 points from Caden Casey and 10 from Connor Hollenbeck, whose minutes were limited by foul problems.

The Comets were led by Roisum’s 16 points and the 15-point game from Schlabach, a junior who hit three 3-pointers.

“I’m proud of our kids for fighting through some adversity this season,” said Courtney, whose team finished the season 12-10. “I thought we were playing our best basketball in the last four or five games. As a coach, that’s all you can ask.”

