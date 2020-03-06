Cavaliers start fast, cruise past Comets

St. Thomas More’s win over Rapid City Christian in the Class A Region 8 playoffs Friday wasn’t a thing of beauty, but it was effective as the Cavaliers advanced to the SoDak 16 with a 74-50 win over the Comets at More’s gymnasium.
Top-ranked More started fast, held Christian without a made field goal attempt over opening seven minutes of the game and then did just enough to keep its lead between in the 20-plus range over the last 2-1/2 quarters.
Still, the Cavaliers found themselves in a game that lacked much flow. The teams combined to shoot 57 free throws, a testament to the start-stop nature of the game from the opening whistle to the final horn.
“We came out with a lot of energy; we wanted to press them,” said More senior Ryder Kirsch, who led all scorers with 25 points. “We did a pretty good job, but we’ve got to play like that the whole game. We weren’t focused and we weren’t mentally tough.”
The Comets struggled to convert shots near the basket on the taller Cavaliers. A 1 for 17 start from the field over the first eight minutes of the game proved to be Christian’s undoing.
“We got some open looks, but when you get open looks against St. Thomas More, you’d better take advantage of them,” Comets coach Kyle Courtney said. “You’re probably not going to get a lot of second-chance opportunities.
“We just didn’t capitalize early on. If we could get some shots to fall, it would’ve made all the difference.”
The important thing, in Dave Hollenbeck’s eyes, was his Cavaliers moving on to play in the SoDak 16 next week. More’s opponent for the next round of the playoffs wasn’t available Friday night on the South Dakota High School Activities Association website.
“The important thing this year is advance,” said Hollenbeck, whose team improved to 19-2. “You’ve got to be thankful you’re moving on. It gets really tough from here. The SoDak 16 is not easy.”
More’s stifling press and half-court defense kept Christian from getting much scoring over the first 12-plus minutes of play. The Comets didn’t score a field goal until there was 44.4 seconds when Ethan Wipf hit a short jumper.
Kirsch, who swatted away a handful of shots in the first half, put back his own miss to send STM into the first quarter break up 24-7.
The Cavaliers upped their lead to 30-10 halfway through the second quarter, but then the Comets began to find their range. Sam Schlabach and Jack Roisum hit 3-pointers to breath some life into their team’s offense.
Unfortunately for Christian, STM generated enough offense and got just enough stops to keep the lead around 20 points the rest of the half, which ended with More up 38-17.
St. Thomas More could’ve tightened its grip on the game if the Cavaliers had hit consistently from the free-throw line. STM went 6 of 14 from the charity stripe over the first two quarters, but included in that was missing the front end of a one-and-one and an empty two-shot trip to the line.
The Cavaliers led by 21 points at the half but only held a 36-33 scoring advantage over the final two quarters of the game. That didn’t sit well with Hollenbeck.
“There’s some things we did tonight that I didn’t feel we were respecting the game,” said Hollenbeck, whose team went 26 of 39 from the line for the night. “We didn’t shoot very well tonight, especially from the free throw line. You have to play hard all the time. You’re going to do things right. We didn’t do that tonight.”
Kirsch finished with 25 points to lead STM, which also got 11 points from Caden Casey and 10 from Connor Hollenbeck, whose minutes were limited by foul problems.
The Comets were led by Roisum’s 16 points and the 15-point game from Schlabach, a junior who hit three 3-pointers.
“I’m proud of our kids for fighting through some adversity this season,” said Courtney, whose team finished the season 12-10. “I thought we were playing our best basketball in the last four or five games. As a coach, that’s all you can ask.”