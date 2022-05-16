Cave explorers national convention heading to Rapid City, June13-17

The National Speleological Society will host its annual convention in Rapid City at the Central States Fairgrounds from June 13 – 17. This will be the first convention of the society held in person since 2019.

More than 900 of the world’s top cave explorers, scientists, and enthusiasts are expected to arrive for the week, having a direct financial benefit of nearly $600,000 on the businesses of Rapid City.

According to a news release, while the convention is organized and attended largely by cavers, the week will feature scientific and entertainment events that anyone would find of value. The Black Hills are known world-wide for its caves and their potential for discovery, but opportunities to meet cave explorers and scientists are not common.

This event will be a rare chance for locals in the Black Hills to meet the people studying and exploring caves, and learn about breakthroughs happening here, as well as abroad, the news release said.

During the week, sessions will be held with presentations on U.S. and international exploration, paleontology, geology, conservation and much more. Art salons will feature cave related artwork of all types, from photography to cave ballads to cartography. The organization said it will appeal to anyone with an interest in science, art or exploration, including what is currently happening at many of the local caves, such as Wind Cave and Jewel Cave.

Evening events are designed to be more social, with musical performances by bands such as Pert Near Sandstone out of Minneapolis. June 16 will feature a fundraising carnival put on by the Black Hills Cave and Nature Conservancy, owner of the local Dahm Springs Cave Preserve. On the night of June 15, the convention will feature an amateur “Speleo-Rodeo."

Registration for the convention is required. Passes for individual days or the entire week are available, the organization said. An additional "Night Owl" pass would allow entry after 5 p.m. all week to the social events and camping. Camping at the fairgrounds is available for anyone registered for the event valid for the overnight of their registration day.

More information about the event and how to register can be found at www.nss2022.caves.org.

