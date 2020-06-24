CCC Museum to celebrate corps members on June 27

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Civilian Conservation Corps Museum of South Dakota will celebrate the 30,000 men who contributed to parks, lakes and other projects throughout the state with an appreciation day on Saturday, June 27.

The museum will host an open house and display a 1935 GMC restored CCC truck in Hill City.

The CCC was a depression-era public work relief program that lasted from 1933-1942. It was established by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

“Big projects in Wind Cave, Jewel Cave, the Badlands, the infrastructure of Custer State Park, all of this stuff has been upgraded over time, but without what these guys did during those nine years, certainly the Black Hills wouldn’t be what they are and much of the other areas of the country,” said CCC Museum director Otto Bochman.

Bochman said about 3.5 million men, primarily between the ages of 18-25, contributed to national and state parks, roads, bridges, dams, cleared timber, planted trees and more.

Some camps and projects in South Dakota included work done at Crow Creek, Huron, La Creek Refuge, Lake Andes, Mystic, Sand Lake and more, according to the museum website.