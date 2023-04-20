In honor of Earth Day, Black Hills Parks & Forests Association (BHPFA) and Jewel Cave National Monument will herald the start of National Park Week with a free build-a-bat house workshop and park clean up Saturday.

Build your own bat house and learn tips and tricks for hanging your box with BHPFA Program Manager Andrea Fountain from 10-11:30 a.m. MST. From 1-3 p.m., join BHPFA and Jewel Cave staff to take the Leave No Trace Earth Day Pledge and clean up the park for summer. Disposable gloves and trash bags will be provided. After the cleanup, there will be lemonade and snacks to celebrate local cave explorer Jan Conn’s 99th birthday.

Pre-registration is required for both activities, due to limited supplies. Events could be canceled due to inclement weather. To register visit www.blackhillsparks.org. Please contact BHPFA at 605-745-7020.

BHPFA is an official non-profit partner of the National Park Service and USDA Forest Service, with the mission to support wonder and exploration through stewardship of your public lands. This year, BHPFA is providing $83,000 to their partners for educational materials and programs.