Celebrate National Forest Week from July 10 to 16 with the Black Hills National Forest.

NFW highlights the incredible 193-million-acre National Forest System across the country and all the benefits it provides to the public.

Several free forest events, including a guided hike, a forest photography workshop, educational programs at the Pactola Visitor Center, and a campground sing-along will showcase some of the amazing outdoor opportunities that can be found within the Black Hills National Forest.

Upcoming Programs:

Tuesday, July 11 at 10 a.m. – Explore the Osprey Trail: Take part in a two-hour, guided hike along the 2.2-mile Osprey Trail near Pactola Reservoir. Learn about ponderosa pines and the evolution of a forest ecosystem. For the amateur arborist, hikers will also learn methods to estimate a tree’s age, height, health, reproduction, and defense against threats. This trek is perfect for families with young children. Meet at the Osprey Trailhead parking lot near Loop B of Pactola Campground.

Thursday, July 13, 1 – 2 p.m. - Junior Forest Ranger Program / Animal Tracks (Pactola Visitor Center): Bring the kids to the Pactola Visitor Center for an afternoon of making plaster animal tracks. Your little Junior Forest Rangers will get kind of dirty, but they will have fun learning about wildlife in the Black Hills National Forest. Take part in a scavenger hunt inside the visitor center, view the exhibits and displays, and just enjoy the afternoon overlooking the Pactola Reservoir. Earn a badge too!

Saturday, July 15 , 1 – 5 p.m. - Outdoor Photography Workshop (Pactola Visitor Center): Meet at the Pactola Visitor Center for an afternoon of photography skills and training, then take to the field to capture some images. Marty DeWitt, professional photographer, will share the basics of exposure, lighting, composition, and introduce participants to different types of equipment used for nature photography. An evening session related to night sky images is available in the Pactola Campground at 8:00 p.m. Registration is required by Thursday, July 13 by calling (605) 673-9200.

Saturday, July 15, 1 – 2 p.m. - Junior Forest Ranger Program / Animal Outhouses (Pactola Visitor Center): Dissecting owl pellets is a fun and interesting way to learn about food chains, habitats, and how scientists collect and use data. Bring your Junior Forest Rangers to the visitor center for a fun story and then explore an owl pellet like a wildlife biologist.

Saturday, July 15, 7:30 p.m. - Campfire Sing-Alongs - Songbird of the Black Hills (Reuter Campground): Songbird of the Black Hills (Sally Svenson) is sharing an evening of campfire music featuring several Black Hills stories behind her original songs with sing-along tunes included. If you are looking for a weekend camping experience in the Bearlodge Mountains, head to Reuter Campground for a nostalgic night around the fire pit.

National Forest Week Photo Contest: The National Forest Foundation is hosting a photography contest for the general public, and images can be submitted through National Forest Week Photo Contest, nationalforests.org. Three categories are available: landscape, recreation, and youth photographer. The contest is available from Monday, July 10, 2023 to midnight MT on July 16, 2023.

For more information on the Black Hills National Forest, visit fs.usda.gov/blackhills/.