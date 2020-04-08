Celebrating Passover in the age of coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

On Passover, Jews around the world recite Ha Lachma Anya, a declaration inviting the poor, hungry and needy to join their seder.

That declaration will still be read when Passover begins at sunset on Wednesday. But due to the coronavirus pandemic and need for social distancing, households won’t actually be able to share their meal with strangers in need, or even with their friends and extended family.

“This is a time of the year when you actually welcome the stranger, but this year you can’t,” said Steve Benn, a doctor and lay leader at the Synagogue of the Hills in Rapid City.

Passover is “typically a time when families and communities come together,” echoed Rabbi Mendel Alperowitz of Sioux Falls. “Generally you will never have anyone sitting alone at the seder table.”

“We take health and safety very seriously” so synagogues and rabbis around the world have cancelled community seders and told people to only celebrate at home alone or with those you live with, Alperowitz said. It’s “incumbent on everybody to do everything they can now to slow the spread of this disease, to lend a hand to those who are in need during this time."

Alperowitz called this year’s Passover “very unprecedented.”