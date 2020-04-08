Celebrating Passover in the age of coronavirus

On Passover, Jews around the world recite Ha Lachma Anya, a declaration inviting the poor, hungry and needy to join their seder.
That declaration will still be read when Passover begins at sunset on Wednesday. But due to the coronavirus pandemic and need for social distancing, households won’t actually be able to share their meal with strangers in need, or even with their friends and extended family.
“This is a time of the year when you actually welcome the stranger, but this year you can’t,” said Steve Benn, a doctor and lay leader at the Synagogue of the Hills in Rapid City.
Passover is “typically a time when families and communities come together,” echoed Rabbi Mendel Alperowitz of Sioux Falls. “Generally you will never have anyone sitting alone at the seder table.”
“We take health and safety very seriously” so synagogues and rabbis around the world have cancelled community seders and told people to only celebrate at home alone or with those you live with, Alperowitz said. It’s “incumbent on everybody to do everything they can now to slow the spread of this disease, to lend a hand to those who are in need during this time."
Alperowitz called this year’s Passover “very unprecedented.”
While Jews have had to celebrate the holiday alone or discreetly during the Holocaust, Spanish Inquisition and other oppressive times, Alperowitz said, those changes were limited to Jews living in certain areas.
The global pandemic means this Passover is “probably the first time in history when everybody will be on their own,” he said.
Both Alperowitz and Benn say Jews have found creative ways to find community and help others during a socially distant Passover.
“Unusual times require unusual circumstances,” Benn said. “I think we have to be flexible.”
Passover 101
Passover is a major Jewish holiday that celebrates the story of the Jewish exodus from Egypt, where they were enslaved by the Pharaoh.
During the eight-day festival, Jews eat matzah — a hard, flat and crispy unleavened bread that the Israelites ate as they were fleeing Egypt.
Observant Jews will not eat or keep any food with leavened grain during the holiday. They empty their homes of bread, pasta, and others foods, and do a deep cleaning to make sure no crumbs are left behind.
The first two nights of Passover are celebrated with seders, a ritual dinner guided by a Haggadah. The Haggadah is a text that sets forth the order of the seder, which involves eating symbolic foods, saying special songs and prayers, completing specific traditions, and re-telling the story of the exodus.
Benn said he found several parallels between Passover and the COVID-19 outbreak.
Part of the seder involves asking four questions about Passover traditions that begin with ‘why is this night different from all other nights?’
“This moment is really the definition of difference” due to the coronavirus pandemic," said Benn.
Benn also said that the virus could be considered an 11th plague, added to the 10 that finally convinced the Pharaoh to free the Jews.
Another tradition during the seder is to open the door and leave an empty seat and cup of wine for the prophet Elijah. Benn jokingly asked if Elijah will make his visits this year while wearing a face mask and keeping six feet away from others.
Benn said humor can be one way for Jews to find comfort during this year's Passover. He also said Jews can think about the coronavirus and other global issues, personal struggles like addiction or poverty, and anything else that “confines freedom.”
“This is a time to recognize what these enslaving things are in our lives and to throw them off,” he said.
Change of plans
Alperowitz — who is the first full-time rabbi in South Dakota in decades — and his wife Mussie — a Jewish educator — hosted about 40 people at a Passover seder in Sioux Falls last year.
The couple expected up to 65 people to attend this year's seder but will instead be celebrating at home with their two young daughters.
It’s a “bit of a downside,” Alperowitz said.
As part of the Orthodox Chabad movement, the Alperowitz family can’t use technology to celebrate Passover, Shabbat and other holidays.
But since the outbreak of the coronavirus, Alperowitz has been using the Zoom video chat platform to teach classes that he usually hosts in person, and held a special lesson to help people prepare for hosting their own seder.
He and Mussie also sent matzah, Haggadots (the plural of Haggadah), wine and apple juice, seder plates and ritual food items to Jews across South Dakota, from Sioux Falls to Mitchell to Pine Ridge.
“Every Jewish person deserves to participate and celebrate the festival and have these traditions no matter the circumstances,” Alperowitz said.
Benn, his wife Jo and their four children — who live in Rapid City, Wisconsin, New York and Israel — all planed to reunite for Passover for the first time in many years.
But “it’s not going to happen,” Benn said. “We were all disappointed.”
Benn, who follows the Conservative tradition, plans to use a free 40-minute Zoom session to connect with his children for part of the seder, which can last hours.
Jo also cooked food and created care packages for family friends who planned to attend their second night seder.
That’s “my wife’s way of trying to make something good out of an otherwise bad situation,” Benn said.
Benn was also working with synagogue president David Johnston to plan a community seder at the Alex Johnson Hotel. He said he expected about 60 people from the Black Hills, nearby reservations, Nebraska and Wyoming to attend.
They cancelled the seder and instead emailed members resources to host their own seder, a list of Passover songs, and links to Zoom seders (or "Zeders") being conducted by larger synagogues across the country.
People can also borrow Haggadot and buy matzah and gefilte fish from the synagogue.
Gov. Kristi Noem encouraged South Dakotans who are celebrating Passover and the Christian Holy Week to pray for an end to COVID-19 and for all those impacted by it in her executive proclamation declaring April 8 a day of prayer.
