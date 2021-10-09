Center of American Indian Studies stays strong as Native enrollment dips

As Beulah Black Cloud talked with fellow students in the Center for American Indian Studies at Black Hills State University on a recent Wednesday, she was looking forward to feasting on a bowl of soup.
“I definitely don’t want to miss Wednesdays,” Black Cloud said with a chuckle.
Black Cloud, a BHSU senior and a member of the Yankton Sioux Tribe, was referring to Wahanpi Wednesday in the Center, a day when students can enjoy various kinds of soup — or wahanpi, in Lakota. Black Cloud also reflected on the sort of nourishment at the Center that transcends soup.
“Community is such a big thing,” she said. “We all know we come from very similar backgrounds. It’s comforting when you have that.”
At a time when Native enrollment is down at BHSU, the Center for American Indian Studies remains a strong force in Native students’ lives — possibly taking on a more crucial role than ever as the university emerges from last year’s COVID-19 restrictions. Enrollment in the entire university has ticked down, with particular declines among Native students.
“We are down 23%,” said BHSU President Laurie Nichols, referring to the decline since last fall. “It’s a significant drop.”
Nichols was speaking during a recent outreach session at the university featuring the South Dakota Board of Regents.
According to university records, the number of Native students stands at 68 this fall, compared to 88 in the fall of 2020. In the fall of 2019, 146 Native students were enrolled, according to university records.
“Now we’re rebuilding,” said Urla Marcus, director of the Center for American Indian Studies. “Now we’re getting new students in, and we’re trying to introduce them and get involved.”
Marcus said there was no definitive data explaining just why the dip occurred, but she said staying closer to home during the COVID-19 outbreak and attending school in their communities may have made better sense to students as COVID-19 descended. She said students needed to “find their fit” during that time. As students meet in the Center now, Marcus encourages them to maintain social distance when they can as a health precaution.
Marcus, a member of Northern Cheyenne Nation, emphasized both the academic and social components of the Center.
“We see them going hand in hand,” she said, describing the way learning about history also involves learning about the personal — about the events that have touched students’ communities.
Marcus said the Center has been around for decades, but she recalled that it received a boost about 15 years ago when she was the assistant director. The BHSU president at the time, Kay Schallenkamp, helped the Center to acquire more space and support, Marcus said.
She said that most of the students come from tribes within South Dakota, but that some come from as far away as Alaska. She noted participation in the Center among non-Native students, as well.
History, ancient and recent
A knowledge of Native history, Marcus said, is not always a part of students’ mental repertoire when they come to the university. Classes such as Early American Indian History and Culture — coordinated by the Center — can help to build that background. Students can major and minor in American Indian Studies at the University.
“We like our students to start with our Early American History and Culture course,” said Rosie Sprague, instructor of American Indian Studies at the university, and one of the faculty members who interacts with students at the Center. “That’s our foundation to all other courses.”
Sprague, a member of Standing Rock Nation, said words such as “treaty” and “sovereign” warrant deep examination in the courses, and the devastating role of boarding schools in the nineteenth and twentieth centuries enters the discussion as well.
The course offerings include material steeped in ancient culture, often focusing on Lakota culture but also delving into other tribes. A course called American Indian Oral Literature, for instance, explores "myth, legend, song and oratory in English translation," according to a course catalog description.
But students, Marcus said, sometimes think about American Indian Studies as consisting solely of “prehistoric and ancient” concepts. That’s a way of thinking Marcus would like to update.
“Our history is ancient, but it’s also still taking place,” she said, adding that challenges with treaties and other issues still loom.
Marcus pointed to the American Indian Religious Freedom Act of 1978 as a key and fairly recent subject of scrutiny.
“(Students often) don’t realize that they couldn’t practice their religion until the mid- to late '70s,” she said.
Sprague said she and her students are learning about the mass graves and records recently uncovered in connection with boarding schools in various places throughout North America.
“We’re finding out what really happened,” she said. “A lot of people don’t realize that these children were dying, yes, of disease, but also of physical abuse and sexual abuse.”
Social ease
Marcus said she recalls a student coming in tired and depleted because she had to speak in other corners of the university in a way that felt detached from her own identity, her own upbringing. Marcus called the process “code switching.”
“That’s exhausting, because you’re consciously trying to make yourself acceptable, when you absolutely shouldn’t have to,” Marcus said. The Center, she said, offers a place where that sort of code switching isn’t needed.
Sprague added that the need for a kind of take-a-breath, relaxed easing of social tension didn’t just apply to Native students.
“We have a lot of non-Native students too who like to come in and just hang out,” Sprague said. “They feel safe here because they’re from rural areas, adjacent to reservations. So they feel at home.”
The Center works in conjunction with the Lakota Omniciye, a student organization that, according to the Center’s website, “seeks to bridge the cultural gaps between non-Indian and Indian students.” It also works together with the American Indian Science and Engineering Society.
‘More like home’
Curtis Petersen, a senior majoring in math education and minoring in athletic coaching and American Indian Studies, has worked as an office assistant in the Center throughout his college career.
“It’s more like home,” said Petersen, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe. He mentioned colorful, familiar-looking art hanging on the walls and comfortable conversations inside. But Petersen also described the Center as helping to fortify him as he makes contact with students in other parts of the university.
“I feel I’m a part of the Center, but I also feel I’m part of the university,” he said, noting that he wants to “bridge the gap and be a source for people who may not know about Native Americans or the tribes of South Dakota.”
Other students, too, emphasized the way the Center's sense of familiarity helps to strengthen them as they expand their circles throughout the university.
Lara No Braid said she transferred to BHSU in 2017 as a sophomore.
“I didn’t know anyone on campus, so to have more Natives around felt better,” said No Braid, senior at the university and a member of the Three Affiliated Tribes of North Dakota.
“I came in here and nobody was afraid to talk with me,” added Andrea Pfeil, a senior and a member of the Mayan and Paqui Nations.
As students and faculty members talked about the Center, they sketched a kind of link between academic components and the students' own homes and histories.
Petersen came to the university well-versed in Lakota language and Native history, thanks to courses from his father, and he's been able to augment that knowledge at the university. His goal is to return to the high school as a teacher after he earns his university degree.
“That’s my plan,” he said.
Marcus and Sprague noted that the task of the Center — and of university organizations like it — harbors particular importance since boarding schools used to forbid the study of Native culture, opening gaps in the oral passing of history, or interruptions in storytelling. Marcus said her mother suffered such consequences as a student in such a boarding school.
“They were not allowed to learn (their language and history),” Marcus said. “They weren’t allowed to be home to be taught by their grandparents.”
That means that Marcus experienced the deprivation, too, since her mother didn’t have the language and the history to pass on. It was some time before Marcus — who, like Sprague, attended BHSU — was able to learn extensively about her history.
“Not until I came to college," she said. “Not until I came here.”
