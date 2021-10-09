Center of American Indian Studies stays strong as Native enrollment dips

Other students, too, emphasized the way the Center's sense of familiarity helps to strengthen them as they expand their circles throughout the university.

Lara No Braid said she transferred to BHSU in 2017 as a sophomore.

“I didn’t know anyone on campus, so to have more Natives around felt better,” said No Braid, senior at the university and a member of the Three Affiliated Tribes of North Dakota.

“I came in here and nobody was afraid to talk with me,” added Andrea Pfeil, a senior and a member of the Mayan and Paqui Nations.

As students and faculty members talked about the Center, they sketched a kind of link between academic components and the students' own homes and histories.

Petersen came to the university well-versed in Lakota language and Native history, thanks to courses from his father, and he's been able to augment that knowledge at the university. His goal is to return to the high school as a teacher after he earns his university degree.

“That’s my plan,” he said.