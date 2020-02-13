Central continues Superior streak

"We have considered it," Lore said. "But when the time comes, we have decided to create our own."

Lore said some years are more difficult than others, but the piece always comes together.

Speck said you have to trust the process.

"You have to put your faith in the process and the kids' creativity," he said. "Sometimes it comes together sooner. Sometimes it is closer to the last minute."

Lore said when they consider changing to a scripted piece, one fact always stands out.

"This was our 16th year," he said. "But for many of these students, it was their first year. We take that fresh energy and it is still exciting to do this original work. It is exhausting. But the infusion of energy you get from the young people replenishes you very quickly."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

He said the process begins every year when Speck gets the group together when the writing begins and they go through a process of see, think, and feel.

"What do you want the audience to see? What do you want them to think? What do you want them to feel?" Lore said. "They fill up the whiteboard with what they are thinking and everyone is part of that process."