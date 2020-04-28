Central graduate Tony Smoragiewicz using extra time for Olympics bid

Smoragiewicz said for a professional athlete or any athlete, when they compete they are "on vacation, but never on vacation."

"I go to these amazing places, like Bermuda, for a triathlon, but you aren't there to enjoy the island, you are there to perform well, so you are in your hotel room to rest your legs," he said.

"I have never gone on hikes before in Arizona, but now I can spend some time getting in a workout on a four- or five-hour hike instead of going for a longer run."

Ranked sixth in the country as a triathlete (swim, bike and run), Smoragiewicz is also working on some stability and agility with his core strength program, areas that he didn't necessarily have the time to work on before.

"It's an interesting time; real interesting to see what happens in the first few months of races and see how athletes addressed this time," he said. "There is no opportunity like this in any athlete's career unless they take a break from the sport or are injured for a long time."

When the pandemic hit home, Smoragiewicz was about ready to leave for a race in Florida. He said there had been a slow build since February, knowing that certain races might be canceled.