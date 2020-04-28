Central graduate Tony Smoragiewicz using extra time for Olympics bid

When the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were pushed back one year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rapid City Central graduate Tony Smoragiewicz didn't look at it as a missed opportunity.
He'll train for an Olympics spot in 2021, but will do it for the time being with a little different frame of mind.
He's just going with the flow.
"At this point, you are just training for an unknown amount of time, waiting until the first race is going to happen," Smoragiewicz said from his winter training home of Tempe, Ariz. "But at this point it is pretty clear that we're going to have a few months notice before a first race can happen. I think I have pushed this to the back burner, and I'm taking practice a little more chill than usual, and doing some things that I wouldn't get to do usually in practice or in life in general."
Smoragiewicz calls the time now a really long off-season and an unique time for athletes.
"You usually just fall into the cycle where at the end of the season you are banged up, injured or just ready for a break," he said. "Athletes don't have a race that they are shooting for, and it gives you some more flexibility on things. You get a chance to focus on things you have never done before or work on some weaknesses that you never have had the time to work on, or injury rehab and stuff like that."
Smoragiewicz said for a professional athlete or any athlete, when they compete they are "on vacation, but never on vacation."
"I go to these amazing places, like Bermuda, for a triathlon, but you aren't there to enjoy the island, you are there to perform well, so you are in your hotel room to rest your legs," he said.
"I have never gone on hikes before in Arizona, but now I can spend some time getting in a workout on a four- or five-hour hike instead of going for a longer run."
Ranked sixth in the country as a triathlete (swim, bike and run), Smoragiewicz is also working on some stability and agility with his core strength program, areas that he didn't necessarily have the time to work on before.
"It's an interesting time; real interesting to see what happens in the first few months of races and see how athletes addressed this time," he said. "There is no opportunity like this in any athlete's career unless they take a break from the sport or are injured for a long time."
When the pandemic hit home, Smoragiewicz was about ready to leave for a race in Florida. He said there had been a slow build since February, knowing that certain races might be canceled.
He said the hardest part of it was the unknown and not knowing if the race you were training for was going to be canceled. It's almost easier now because most athletes just assume they are not going to be racing for a long time.
"It's a weird feeling seeing everything empty," he said. "You go through campus and there is nobody there because they are all online. It's kind of like what you would expect if there was a blizzard in South Dakota, what the roads would be like. But it is 80 degrees and sunny."
Smoragiewicz has been down in Tempe for the past couple of years, calling the college town of Arizona State University a nice area for athletes to train in the winter. He previously trained with a group called Project Podium, but has since left the organization.
The former four-time Central state track champion and runner for the University of Michigan, is coming off one of his best years as a triathlete, although an injury slowed things down late and into 2020.
"I had a really good start to the year last year with my first World Cup podium in Cape Town, South Africa, and I had a few good more World Cup performances and a few good World Series races, too," he said. "But I had an Achilles injury in the middle of June and it was kind of my longest injury of my career, and it kind of continued through February of this year.
"I feel like I am getting healthy and I can train consistently again. The injury hurt me running, whereas the running is kind of what wins in the triathlon. It was disappointing at the end of the year to where I didn't have the performances I needed to get selected for the team or the fitness I needed to qualify."
With the 2020 Tokyo Olympics postponed for a year, Smoragiewicz feels it has increased his chances of earning a bid to make the U.S. team.
"I still think I have a pretty good shot," said Smoragiewicz, whose best world ranking was 40th. "In points ranked last year, I was between second and fifth (in the U.S.), but then dropped to sixth because of his injury."
Smoragiewicz feels as long as he can stay healthy in this next year, he has a good shot of qualifying for the Olympics.
"I feel like I haven't had that perfect race yet. I figured out a lot of things that worked out well for me. Now it is just staying healthy, which is a problem for a lot of athletes," he said. "When you start getting older and racing a lot, it is just getting the consistent training, and sometimes what gets in the way is your body itself."
Smoragiewicz, who ran his first triathlon when he was 12 years old at the Rapid City Triathlon, said that running is still his strength, but biking is getting right up there with improvement the last two years.
"I really enjoy cycling, too, so that really helps develop into a strength as well," he said. "Swimming is still my weakness and actually the first sport that I ever did. But I have been spending a lot of time on it, so I am making progress."
In the meantime, Smoragiewicz said he will come back up to Rapid City sometime in May for a little training and recreation.
"During the season you usually move around from race-to-race, but if I get a chance to train in one spot in the summer it is in the Black Hills," he said. "I love the Hills, everywhere is great."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.