Central High School Class of 1977 reunites to build 77 beds

Rapid City Central High School’s Class of 1977 is helping 77 kids start the new school year with better sleep. The Class of 1977 is devoting its upcoming 45th reunion to building beds, fundraising and gathering bedding for Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a nonprofit organization that launched a chapter in Rapid City in 2020. Its mission is to build single beds for children up to age 17. Families must apply for a twin bed or bunk beds for their children. Each bed is delivered to the child’s home complete with a new mattress, a new pillow, a set of new bedding and a new quilt or comforter of some sort, said Katie Bates, president of the Rapid City chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace. The beds are provided and delivered free of charge to the families in the 57701, 57702 and 57703 zip codes.

Devoting their class reunions to community service is a tradition the Class of 1977 began 10 years ago. Their inaugural project was a “blitz build” – not unlike an old-fashioned barn raising – to construct a house for Habitat for Humanity. For its 40th anniversary reunion, the class built raised-bed gardens for local assisted living facilities, according to Class of 1977 member Sharon Jones. Jones is a Black Hills area resident who is helping to organize the bed building for the Class of 1977’s upcoming reunion Sept. 9 and 10.

The mission of Sleep in Heavenly Peace – which has chapters in the United States and Canada – and the fact that so many kids and teens don’t have beds was surprising to Jones and many of her classmates.

According to mattressadvisor.com, one in five children lives in poverty in the United States, and many families can’t afford beds for their children.

“We’re all from the north and south side (of Rapid City). We grew up here,” Jones said of herself and her classmates. “Most of us grew up not very wealthy but we all certainly had a bed. We were shocked the community had such a great need for beds.”

The Class of 1977 began preparing materials for the bed building months ago, and the classmates will finish the project during their reunion weekend.

“For the last several months our local classmates have been cutting, sanding and drilling the wood for the beds. We have also been collecting donations for pillows, mattresses, bedding and quilts,” said Sue Jarvis of Rapid City, a member of the Class of 1977.

The Class of 1977 will build beds from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 10 at Forest Products. Classmates from out of town will be able to join in the finishing all 77 beds that day. The delivery of the beds will be coordinated by Sleep in Heavenly Peace, and members of the Class of 1977 will help with the deliveries, Jarvis said.

“We have been busy preparing the lumber -- sanding and drilling holes. On Sunday, we packed all of the bedding into individual bags. Each bag contains a sheet set, pillow, quilt, and Huckleberry Hound. We did a practice run building … beds with the folks from Sleep in Heavenly Peace, and we have recently done two installs into homes with representatives from two of our major donors,” Jarvis said.

The bed-building project is being spearheaded by Brett Sutton of Rapid City, who is the team lead for the reunion planning, Jones said. The Class of 1977’s reunion coincides with Bunks Across America on Sept. 10, which is Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s annual build day. Chapters throughout the nation participate in the largest bed building event in a single day.

With support from dozens of individuals, local organizations and businesses, the Class of 1977 set a goal to raise $12,000 in cash or material contributions for the beds, and they’ve exceeded that, Jones said. All contributions beyond what’s needed to supply 77 beds with bedding will be donated to Sleep in Heavenly Peace. Jones estimates the class raised enough money and materials to supply about 100 beds total to the nonprofit group.

The Huckleberry Hound stuffed animal included with each bag of bedding is a special gift from the Class of 1977, Jones said. The classic cartoon character was one of the class mascots, and Rapid City Central’s school fight song “Let’s Go, Rapid City” is set to the tune of the Huckleberry Hound theme song.

Ultimately, Jones said, the Class of 1977 hopes their community service project will draw attention to Sleep in Heavenly Peace and the work it does, and the ongoing need to supply beds and bedding for local children. Go to go to facebook.com/SHPRapidCity/ for more information about Sleep in Heavenly Peace in Rapid City.

The Class of 1977 is already thinking about its project for its 50th reunion, Jones said. Taking inspiration from Rapid City Central’s Class of 1968 and its perpetual Cobblers Helping Cobblers program to benefit current Central students, Jones said the Class of 1977 would like to establish its own ongoing service project to give back to the community.