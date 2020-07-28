Central States Fair announces concert lineup changes

Midwestern musicians and nationally recognized tribute bands will headline two nights of grandstand concerts at the 75th annual Central States Fair.
A concert lineup featuring Kip Moore, Michael Ray, High Valley, Travis Tritt and Joe Nichols was previously announced. Central States Fair general manager Ron Jeffries said Tuesday those concerts have been postponed, and there are plans to reschedule them in 2021.
Central States Fair events coordinator Rebecca Bader said Tuesday that people who had bought tickets for the Kip Moore, Michael Ray, High Valley, Travis Tritt or Joe Nichols concerts can get refunds.
Instead, tribute bands and regional performers will be part of the grandstand entertainment and rodeo lineup from Aug. 21-29.
“We are fortunate to have so much talent in our region and are grateful to be able to feature them on stage,” Jeffries said. “It may not be fair-as-usual, but for those that choose to attend, we guarantee they will have a great time."
Supercross Races and the Mountain States Ford Demolition Derby will open the grandstand entertainment on Aug. 21 and Aug. 22.
Rockin’ the Arena live concerts will be Aug. 23 and 24. “This lineup of tribute bands and regional artists will bring the most hits from the '70s, '80s and today, both rock and country, to the stage,” Jeffries said.
ZZ-3, a ZZ Top tribute band, takes the stage Aug. 23. The band’s faithful recreations of ZZ Top classics from every era of the band’s existence, along with convincing costumes and spot-on stage shows, sets ZZ-3 apart from other tribute acts. Joining them will be Wyoming singer-songwriter Sean Curtis, with Minneapolis-based The Johnny Holm Band closing the show.
Rockin’ the Arena continues Aug. 24 with Long Run, a group of Colorado-based musicians dedicated to faithfully recreating the music of The Eagles. Following Long Run will be Brandon Jones of Rapid City, performing music from his new release “Black Hills Backroads.” Minneapolis band Dirty Word, featuring “The Voice” finalist Kat Perkins, will close the show.
Octane Addictions will be at the grandstand Aug. 25. This motorcycle freestyle performance includes some of the best motorcycle jumpers in the nation, with nearly 100 backflips in a single show.
The final four days of the grandstand lineup are dedicated to rodeo, starting with the PRCA Range Days Rodeo on Aug. 26, Xtreme Broncs Finals with the top 24 bronc riders in the world on Aug. 27, and the PRCA Range Days Rodeo Aug. 28-29.
In an effort to reduce the risk of COVID-19, grandstand passes for weeklong admissions will not be sold this year, Jeffries said. Individual tickets can be purchased for every event at this year’s fair. Tickets are on sale now at centralstatesfair.com or at the Central States Fair office, with a $5 price increase once the fair opens.
“Because we are limiting the number of people that can attend, we are not selling general admission passes. Each event will be ticketed individually to maintain personal spacing,” he said. “We are going to try to expand our seating and concert spacing as much as possible.”
“We encourage everyone else to take every safety precaution they’re comfortable with and be respectful of others,” Jeffries said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.