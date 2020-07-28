Central States Fair announces concert lineup changes

ZZ-3, a ZZ Top tribute band, takes the stage Aug. 23. The band’s faithful recreations of ZZ Top classics from every era of the band’s existence, along with convincing costumes and spot-on stage shows, sets ZZ-3 apart from other tribute acts. Joining them will be Wyoming singer-songwriter Sean Curtis, with Minneapolis-based The Johnny Holm Band closing the show.

Rockin’ the Arena continues Aug. 24 with Long Run, a group of Colorado-based musicians dedicated to faithfully recreating the music of The Eagles. Following Long Run will be Brandon Jones of Rapid City, performing music from his new release “Black Hills Backroads.” Minneapolis band Dirty Word, featuring “The Voice” finalist Kat Perkins, will close the show.

Octane Addictions will be at the grandstand Aug. 25. This motorcycle freestyle performance includes some of the best motorcycle jumpers in the nation, with nearly 100 backflips in a single show.

The final four days of the grandstand lineup are dedicated to rodeo, starting with the PRCA Range Days Rodeo on Aug. 26, Xtreme Broncs Finals with the top 24 bronc riders in the world on Aug. 27, and the PRCA Range Days Rodeo Aug. 28-29.