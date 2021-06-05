Central States Fair asks county commission to allow them to collect more property taxes

He said those partnerships include Black Hills Energy helping with new power poles for lighting in the parking area and businesses donating a tractor to maintain the grounds along with other service equipment.

“(The money) comes out of our pocket, basically,” Jeffries said. “We’re hoping for a more realistic approach with maintenance at the fairgrounds.”

Jeffries said the fairgrounds saw an increase in use and users last year due to the pandemic, and it’s extended to 2021 as well. There were over 280 days of activities in the event center last year.

Commission Chair Gary Drewes, who wore a red button-up Central States Fair shirt at Wednesday's meeting, said the fair is good for the local economy.

“We know the fairgrounds are bringing in business to the entire county, serving the entire area, plus outside of the area,” he said.

Drewes said the tax revenue alone justifies being able to set up a fund so the Central States Fair doesn’t need to ask the board for money from the general fund.

Commissioner Lloyd LaCroix said the staff is doing good upkeep of the buildings and grounds but can see that upgrades are necessary.

No votes were taken at the board's Wednesday morning meeting. The levy would not change or be set until closer to the fall.

Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

