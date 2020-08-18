Central States Fair gears up for 75th anniversary year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Organizers with the Central States Fair said this year's event will look a bit different, while necessary precautions are taken in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

General Manager Ron Jeffries said the 75th annual fair will take place one week later than normal, Aug. 21-30, at the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City.

"When the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally decided to move their event back by one week, we did so too, simply from a logistics side," Jeffries said. "We are sharing a lot of equipment this year and trying to stay with local companies. The pandemic has really changed the way we are doing things, mostly for the good. Some events were canceled and others have been modified."

Jeffries said extensive cleaning protocols have been established and crowds will be limited at the larger grandstand events. While face masks will not be required at the fairgrounds, Jeffries said hand washing and hand sanitizing stations will be available through the fairgrounds.

"We want you to be comfortable. We want you to be happy and enjoy the fair," Jeffries said. "If there are things about the fair that you are not going to enjoy, we get it. Sit this one out and we'll pick you up next year."