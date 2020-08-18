Central States Fair gears up for 75th anniversary year

Organizers with the Central States Fair said this year's event will look a bit different, while necessary precautions are taken in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
General Manager Ron Jeffries said the 75th annual fair will take place one week later than normal, Aug. 21-30, at the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City.
"When the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally decided to move their event back by one week, we did so too, simply from a logistics side," Jeffries said. "We are sharing a lot of equipment this year and trying to stay with local companies. The pandemic has really changed the way we are doing things, mostly for the good. Some events were canceled and others have been modified."
Jeffries said extensive cleaning protocols have been established and crowds will be limited at the larger grandstand events. While face masks will not be required at the fairgrounds, Jeffries said hand washing and hand sanitizing stations will be available through the fairgrounds.
"We want you to be comfortable. We want you to be happy and enjoy the fair," Jeffries said. "If there are things about the fair that you are not going to enjoy, we get it. Sit this one out and we'll pick you up next year."
Jeffries said some of the things that will change will enhance a more local flavor to the Central States Fair.
"We're not really expecting a regional draw for the crowd this year, we are expecting mostly local folks who want to come out and have a good time," he said. "These are going to be your friends and neighbors. We're not expecting a huge influx of out-of-towners."
Livestock and open-class
This year's livestock and open-class exhibitions will be different, too. As a result of precautions for the coronavirus, Jeffries said the fair's open-class division will not occur, but the Fleet Farm Youth Livestock shows will continue.
"There have been many new challenges this year due to COVID–19 pandemic, which have affected our many volunteers," Jeffries said. "The individuals that graciously give their time each year to their open-class division are mainly in the high-risk category for the virus. Following the concerns expressed by a majority of superintendents, we have decided to remove open class displays from this year’s fair."
Coming back for a 5th year at the Central States Fair is the World Qualifying Longhorn Show. Jeffries said cattle will come in on Aug. 21 and the show will follow on Aug. 23 starting at 10 a.m.
"We have two new events with the Longhorn show, with the regional longhorn measuring contest and the Top Hand Invitational sale," Jeffries said.
Grandstand events
The pandemic has also had an impact on the concert series in the grandstands, where the national bands are unable to travel. Jeffries said the main acts have been postponed until 2021, but there will plenty of entertainment for all to see.
"We went to individual general admission tickets instead of selling packages to help us limit the crowds for the big events," Jeffries said. "We will have two nights of concerts and of course the motorcross, demolition derby, the rodeo and the Xtreme Broncs Finals will go on as planned, but with limited tickets."
Grandstand events begin Aug. 21 with the supercross race and Aug. 22 with the demolition derby.
The two nights of concerts begin Sunday, Aug. 23 with ZZ-3, a ZZ Top tribute band, Sean Curtis and The Johnny Holm Band.
Monday, Aug. 24, Colorado-based Long Run will take the stage with their tribute to The Eagles. To finish off the night, Brandon Jones and Dirty Word will perform.
On Tuesday, Aug. 25, the Central States Fair will present Octane Addictions, an extreme freestyle motorsports show featuring daredevils from the X-Games.
The Range Days PRCA Rodeo takes to the grandstands arena Aug- 26 and then Aug. 28-29.
On Thursday, Aug. 27, the PRCA Xtreme Broncs Finals takes over the arena, sponsored in part by the Rapid City Journal.
“South Dakota has produced great saddle bronc riders for years, starting with Casey Tibbs,” PRCA CEO George Taylor said. “It seems fitting for South Dakota to host the finals of this great event.”
The Xtreme Broncs Tour is a series of events that features only saddle bronc riding competition. These stand-alone events were first approved by the PRCA in 2016. It is estimated there will be up to 20 stops this year throughout the country.
The Rapid City event will be the conclusion of the tour and will be nationally televised. The format will be the top 12 saddle bronc riders in the PRCA earnings standings and the top 12 competitors who have competed in the Xtreme Bronc Tour events will compete in a long go and a short go for the Xtreme Broncs title and a portion of the $50,000 added money.
All money earned on the Tour and in the Tour finale will count toward Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifying.
This event will bring the best saddle bronc riding competitors in the world to compete in Rapid City, Jeffries said.
Tickets for the concerts and other events are $15. Tickets for the Xtreme Broncs Tour finals are $35.
Carnival and vendors
The carnival at the Central States Fair will also be different this year, Jeffries said.
Thirty rides will still fill the midway, but will be from a variety of carnival companies instead of just one.
"The coronavirus pandemic also impacted the carnival industry. Many fairs have been canceled across the country so it is cost-prohibitive for one large company to bring all of their rides," Jeffries said. "What we have done is partnered with three companies to bring 10 rides each. It will be the same atmosphere but will just be a bit different than past years."
Jeffries said the staff at the fair have worked tirelessly to make sure proper cleaning and sanitizing protocols are in place for the fair rides.
Vendors from across the area have also been impacted with the cancellation of shows this year. Jeffries said because of that, there will be a newer variety of places for fairgoers to shop.
"Many of these vendors have stock they purchased and haven't been able to sell because of the fair and event cancellations," he said. "You will see a wider variety of boutiques and leatherworks vendors than we have ever had before."
Food vendors will be out in force, too, making all of the offerings available.
"We will have a master midway chef competition focused on beef products and a wine tasting contest featuring local wineries," Jeffries said.
Other events include family-friendly laser tag competitions, axe-throwing and hands-on activities. Another popular attraction that is coming back is the white tiger exhibition.
"Our staff has worked tirelessly to make this a good event, but different than what you might expect from the fair because of the current circumstances. I couldn't be more proud of them," Jeffries said. "We want folks to come out to our wide-open spaces here at the fair, enjoy some time at the fair, while still being safe."
For more information on the Central States Fair, visit centralstatesfair.com.
