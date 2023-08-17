Visitors to the Central States Fair should expect increased security during this year's festivities.

New safety measures include upgraded and additional lighting throughout the fairgrounds and the parking lot areas, increased event staff and a more stringent enforcement of the “no weapons” policy.

To enforce the policy, the Central States Fair has hired a private security firm to operate metal detectors at each of the public entrances.

“This level of security for the Fair is new to Rapid City, but is being instituted at fairgrounds across the country,” said Central States Fair General Manager Ron Jeffries. "The Fair will continue the policy of no admission onto the fairgrounds after 10 p.m. each night, although the carnival will operate until midnight."

The increased security measures come after several firearm-related incidents occurred in the area during the 2022 Central States Fair.

Gunshots were heard in the vicinity of the fairgrounds around midnight the first Sunday of the Fair, but the shooter or shooters fled and law enforcement didn't believe anyone to be injured. The next night, 18-year-old Kasey John Arehart was arrested after shooting at a vehicle. Arehart was tried for three counts of aggravated assault and one count of discharge of a firearm at a motor vehicle and was found guilty on all charges in March of this year. That same Monday, a juvenile was arrested after a disturbance on the midway led to the recovery of a firearm stolen from an unlocked vehicle in 2020. It is unclear if any or all of those incidents were related.

The Pennington County Sheriff's Office will continue to have a significant presence at the Fair.

“The Fair is our signature summer event in Pennington County and we work hard to make it safe and enjoyable for all who attend," said Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller. "Look for our command post parked near the grandstand if you need law enforcement assistance.”

For a full schedule of events or to purchase tickets, visit centralstatesfair.com.

This year’s Fair starts Friday, Aug. 18 and runs through Saturday, Aug. 26 in Rapid City.