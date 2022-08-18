Central States Fair to open Friday

For the first time ever the Central States Fair sold out of all of its grandstand passes despite printing more for its 77th run.

Central States Fair Manager Ron Jeffries said there are a couple of things driving the record-setting sales: a change in schedule for the concerts and people staying in town instead of going on vacation.

"There's more people out here and available," he said. "All in all, we'll have some individual tickets available for some events, but the grandstand passes, the premier passes and the VIP passes are all sold out."

This year's fair, which runs Aug. 19-27, starts with a ribbon cutting at 3 p.m. Friday on the Monument Health Community Stage. Mayor Steve Allender will read a proclamation in addition to the ribbon cutting. Although, youth livestock shows start with a 3 p.m. check-in for swine, goat, sheep and beef Thursday.

The youth show will include the swine, goat and sheep show Friday, the Black Hills Gold Futurity Show at 2 p.m. Saturday and the Pen of Three Beef Show Aug. 24.

The Central States Fair World Qualifying Longhorn Show will have cattle come in Friday and show Sunday for its seventh show at the fair south of the Soule Building.

Friday night's headliner is the 2022 Supercross Race in the Grandstand.

Mutton Bustin' will start Saturday with an entry fee of $10. Children between 3 and 6 years of age who are 60 pounds or less can ride sheep, but space is limited to first-come, first-served. Two riders from each performance will compete for the championship 5 p.m. Monday in the Bray Arena. The winner will receive a Champion Mutton Buster Buckle during the Range Days Rodeo Monday night, and a ticket for themselves and two others.

Saturday's events includes the opening of Carnival Americana back for another year, and parts one and two of the Hobo's Heartbreakers: Black Hills Pooch Pageant. The Mountain States Ford Demolition Derby headlines the Grandstand with a 7 p.m. show.

Instead of its week-night show, the PRCA Xtreme Broncs Finals will be at the Grandstand 7 p.m. Sunday.

Range Days PRCA Rodeo will begin Monday with Military Appreciation Night followed by First Responder Appreciation Night Tuesday and Black Hills Federal Credit Union Night Wednesday.

Jeffries said having the rodeo earlier in the week allows PRCA contestants to get to other rodeos to possibly change their standings.

"They're making their hits as many times as they can to try to make that NFR push," he said.

Roots and Boots will kick off the Black Hills Energy Concert Series Thursday Night followed by Walker Hayes with Diamond Rio Friday and Russell Dickerson with Logan Mize Saturday.

Jeffries said moving everything around allows for some balance and efficiency for event staff in rearranging the arena.

He said individual event tickets, except for the Walker Hayes Concert, are still available for purchase, but prices will increase at the start of the fair. However, before 3 p.m., people can get in free Monday through Friday before the crowd gathers for the evening shows.

Jeffries said parking will still be a challenge, particularly with more people expected this year. The lots north and west of the fairgrounds will be open. He said if people want close parking, get to the fair early.

Tickets are available for purchase online at centralstatesfair.com.