Central States Fairgrounds to remove thousands of seats from Don Barnett Arena

The Monument and Central States Fairgrounds have signed an agreement that both sides called a win-win Tuesday morning.

The Monument has been considering options for removing the seats in the Don Barnett Arena but the price the used seats would bring at an auction wouldn't be likely to cover the expense of removing them.

Executive Director Craig Baltzer said the civic center had decided to delay the removal of the seats until a better option was found. That's when Ron Jeffries with the Central States Fairgrounds approached the group about donating them to his organization to use in the James Kjerstad Center for portable seating for the facility.

Jeffires said the cost of purchasing new seats would be about $200 each. With 5,172 seats to be removed, The Monument will be able to get the seats removed at no cost to themselves and the fairgrounds will receive about a million dollars worth of seating for only the cost of the labor.

"It's a win-win and we recycle the seats," Jeffries said. With a deadline of October to complete the work, Jeffries said "it will be a full summer to remove them so we don't interfere with any of their events."

The effect of the new Summit Arena is being revealed in the Monument's annual budget. After vacillating between $9.75 and $10.6 million in revenue for five years, 2020 showed a significant drop for the facility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Monument only brought in $7.25 million in 2020. However, in 2021 that number rebounded to $11.33 million including the opening of the new arena in the final quarter of last year. The 2022 budget anticipates $14.865 million and the earliest version of the 2023 budget shows revenue predicted at $16.2 million.

The facility has lost money each of the past four years with small profits forecaste in 2022 and 2023, although inflation on many products could push the facility back into the red.

"There's just so much unknown. Wages and the cost of items going up," Baltzer said. "It's so hard predicting the 2023 budget almost three quarters of a year prior to to actually starting to use that budget. It's so hard to get this far out at this point in time."

