Lead was a new community, and statehood for South Dakota was a decade away, when a group of women decided to raise money for a new church.
They met on Thanksgiving afternoon in 1879 to organize a ladies’ guild. The guild held fundraisers, including a bazaar, for the future Christ Episcopal Church. The first service in the church was in 1888, and the church was reconstructed at its present location on Lead’s Main Street in 1920.
Through fires in 1902 and 1904, world wars, the Great Depression and more, Christ Episcopal’s holiday season bazaar has endured. This year, the church will hold its 139th annual bazaar on Nov. 23. Proceeds go toward upkeep of the church kitchen and rectory.
“After Homestake Mine closed, we lost a lot of people,” said Evelyn Murdy, 92, a lifelong member of Christ Episcopal Church. “For now, it’s the older generation keeping (the bazaar) going.”
The church has a congregation of about 30 people who attend regularly, plus seasonal visitors. Rev. Dr. Chris Corbin said the church tends to attract people with creative and artistic talents, and increasingly, new people at the church are millenials. Corbin attends Christ Episcopal Church and works for the Episcopal Diocese of South Dakota. He’s married to Christ Episcopal’s rector, Portia Corbin. She’s a quilter whose handmade table runners will be sold at this year’s bazaar. Portia also hopes to revive a tradition — making Advent calendars that were last sold at the bazaar 40 years ago.
Christ Episcopal’s crafters pride themselves on unique, reasonably priced items such as felt Christmas stockings that can be personalized with names and dates. Beaded and sequined banners, Santa’s mail bags and more are what Christ Episcopal has become known for, said Sandy Newton, one of the church’s crafters.
The bazaar's white elephant sale and food are perennially popular. Church members spend days transforming sirloin, onions, potatoes and Murdy’s pie crust dough into more than 200 pasties. Pasties, the easy-to-eat meal once favored by miners, are tremendously popular with locals.
“We don’t sell pasties before the bazaar or they’d be gone,” Newton said.
Turkey casserole is a longtime crowd-pleaser served for lunch during the bazaar. There will be a bake sale, too, and homemade jellies.
Every year, in good weather or bad, the bazaar attracts people from throughout the Black Hills, people who grew up in Lead, and former church members who return just for this event, Newton said.
“It’s a holiday tradition. Come rain, snow, sleet or sun, we’ll have people standing outside the door (waiting to shop),” Newton said.
Christ Episcopal Church's bazaar is one of many Black Hills area craft fairs, festivals and bazaars sure to delight shoppers with gifts and goodies:
Oct. 12
West Middle School Holiday Craft & Vendor Fair, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 1002 Soo San Drive, Rapid City. Handmade items including woodworking, barnwood signs, candles, wreaths, clothing, plus skin care, Tupperware and more. Concessions proceeds benefit nonprofit Mended Little Hearts.
Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church bazaar, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 7308 Wedgewood, Black Hawk. Bake sale, crafts, kuchen, lefse and lunch. Proceeds benefit missions.
Fairburn Methodist Church Fall Festival, 165 Linn St., Fairburn. Games, cake walk and more, 4 p.m. Indian tacos and homemade soup served at 4 p.m. for a freewill donation. Auction of crafts and donated items, 6 p.m.
Oct. 12-13
Powder River Collectors Club Antique and Craft Show, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, CAM-PLEX Wyoming Center Frontier Hall, 1635 Reata Drive, Gillette, Wyo.
Oct. 18-19
Creative Hands Autumn Bazaar featuring handmade items by local artisans, Fine Arts Building, 800 San Francisco St., Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City. Early bird shopping 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Free admission.
Oct. 19
Fall Harvest Festival fundraiser, 5:30 p.m., Open Heart United Methodist Church, 202 E. Indiana St., Rapid City. Soup, dessert, pie auction, silent auction and more. Tickets $8 adults, $6 for kids ages 6-10, kids younger than 4 admitted free.
South Canyon Elementary School Craft Fair, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 218 Nordbye Lane, Rapid City.
First United Methodist Women's Fall Bazaar, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 629 Kansas City St., Rapid City. Proceeds benefit missions.
Ladies of Black Hawk Community Church Soup and Sandwich Supper, 4-7 p.m., 5192 Mill Road, Black Hawk. Handmade crafts, baked goods, jellies, RADA cutlery and more. Soup, sandwich, dessert and beverage $5 per person, $15 per family. Proceeds benefit local missions and service projects.
Oct. 26
Good Samaritan St. Martin Village craft and hobby fair, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Legacy Place Building, 4825 Jericho Way, Rapid City. Homemade bowls, quilts, pens, buttons, necklaces, cards and more.
VFW Auxiliary Bazaar, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 420 Main St., Rapid City. This is a teddy bear bazaar; please bring a teddy bear to be distributed to veterans for Veterans Day.
Nov. 2
Pinedale Elementary School Bazaar and Pie Sale, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., 4901 W. Chicago St., Rapid City. Homemade pies, chili, walking tacos, cinnamon rolls, arts, crafts, home decor and more. Hosted by Pinedale PTA.
Atonement Lutheran Church Turkey Supper, Bake Sale and Bazaar, 602 Auburn Drive, Rapid City. Bazaar, antique boutique and bake sale 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Quilts, decorative and handcrafted items, desserts, pickles, jellies, homemade lefse and more. Dinner 4 p.m.-7 p.m. turkey, stuffing, corn, potatoes, cranberries, pie. Dinner $9 adults; children 6-12 $5; children 5 and younger free. Live dinner music by Atonement's rhythm and string group.
Naja Shriners Show N Sell Holiday Market, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 4091 Sturgis Rd., Rapid City. Crafts, woodwork, jewelry, clothing, home show vendors, concessions, prize drawings and more.
Nancy Ashley's Creative Arts Open House, 2 p.m.-5 p.m., 4022 Calle Baja, Rapid City. Original watercolors, prints, cards, hand-crafted ceramics, one-of-a-kind handmade jewelry.
Nov. 3
Kadoka Nursing Home Fall Festival, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., City Auditorium, Kadoka. Crafts, clothing, jewelry, music, photography booth, home decor, wooden furniture and more. Soup and sandwich fundraiser, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Proceeds fund projects to improve the nursing home.
Nov. 9
Westhills Village Arts and Crafts Fair, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 255 Texas St., Rapid City.
Annual Whitewood Craft Fair, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Community Hall (Hale Hall), Whitewood. Admission 25 cents. Crafts, homemade soup, sandwiches and pie.
Holiday Bazaar, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1755 Ball Park Road, Sturgis. United Methodist Women bazaar items for sale. Rolls and coffee 8 a.m.-11 a.m., homemade a la carte lunch of sloppy joes, chicken and noodles, salad, pie 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Nov. 9-10
Zonta Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre Zonta Fall Craft Show, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center, 920 W. Sioux Ave., Pierre. Free admission.
Nov. 16
Holiday Craft Fair, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Baymont Inn & Suites & Convention Center, 2721 Lazelle St., Sturgis. Items from unique vendors and home-based businesses.
Nov. 22-23
Holiday Art Market at The Dahl, 713 7th St., Rapid City. Quality artwork by local artists and artisans, 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
Nov. 23
Raptorpalooza Craft Fair, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., East Middle School, 4860 Homestead St., Rapid City. Free admission.
Faith Lutheran Church bazaar, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 17 Indiana St., Rapid City. Lefse, baked goods, quilts and craft vendors. Lunch items available.
Sons of Norway Borgund Lodge 1-532 "Lille Norge Fest," 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, 2900 Canyon Lake Drive, Rapid City. Crafts, bake sale, Scandinavian foods and items, entertainment, raffle drawing. Lunch items available.
Zion Lutheran Church Craft Fair, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., 4550 Hwy. 16, Rapid City. More than 40 local vendors, bake sale, homemade pies, breakfast and lunch items including rolls, sloppy joes and desserts.
Christ Episcopal Church 139th Annual Bazaar, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 631 W. Main St., Lead. Pasties, baked goods, crafts, white elephant items. Lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for $6.
"Christmas in Wyoming" bazaar, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 23 N. Seneca Ave., Newcastle, Wyo. Holiday goodies, gifts, new-to-you items, plants, greeting cards, basket auction, prize drawings. Soup and pie lunch 11 a.m.
St. James Christmas Bazaar, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., St. James Parish, 310 3rd St., Edgemont. Live music, kids' crafts, vendors, a visit from Santa, roast beef lunch and other treats.
Nov. 24
Christmas Craft Fair, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., New Underwood Community Center, 500 S. A Ave., New Underwood. Crafts, woodworking, embroidered items, leather goods, jewelry and more, plus soup, sweet treats, raffle.
Nov. 25
Rapid City Drove #33 Craft Fair, 6 a.m.-1 p.m., Rapid City Regional Hospital lobby, 353 Fairmont Blvd. Free admission. Proceeds benefit Regional Hospice House and Children's Miracle Network Duck Race.
Nov. 29-30
Kris Kringle Craft Show & Bazaar, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Saturday 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Hill City Senior Center, 227 Walnut Ave., Hill City. Admission is any non-perishable food for the local food bank.
Dec. 6-7
Creekside Crafters Bazaar, 3 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Snappers Club Building, Spearfish City Campground, 404 S. Canyon St., Spearfish.
Dec. 7
Rapid City Garden Club’s Wreath and Centerpiece Sale, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, 2900 Canyon Lake Drive, Rapid City.
Crafters Marketplace and Food Court, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m., Mueller Center, 801 S. 6th St., Hot Springs. Admission $1 for adults. Sponsored by Christmas in the Hills, Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce.
Our Savior's Lutheran Church's JuleFest Scandinavian Christmas Festival & Bazaar, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., 1020 State St., Spearfish. Lefse, smorgasbord breakfast and lunch, homemade crafts and baked goods, antiques, boutique, quilt sales, silent auction, Black Hills Rosemaling Association and House of Scandinavia.
Dec. 13-14
Cowboy Christmas Fair, 3-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Besler's Cadillac Ranch, 19314 Helmer Road, St. Onge. Gift items from more than 50 vendors.
Dec. 14
Craft Fair, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Spearfish Rec & Aquatics Center, 122 Recreation Lane, Spearfish. Items from crafters and vendors.
Sled Haus Christmas Market, noon-3 p.m., The Sled Haus, 209 Glendale Ave., Lead. Music by Green Dolphin Jazz Trio, food, wine, hot chocolate and a donation wrapping station. Proceeds benefit local Christmas crate project.