CEO named, not yet approved, for RCAS in place of superintendent

Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education plans to approve hiring an interim CEO and interim assistant superintendent at its Tuesday meeting.

The district announced Monday to parents and on social media that Nicole Swigart will be the acting interim CEO and Central High School Principal Michael Talley will be the acting interim assistant superintendent following board approval. The board meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Rapid City Education Center, 625 Ninth Street.

According to an agenda that was posted late Monday afternoon, Swigart and Talley would be paid $130,000 each for their work during the 2022-2023 school year.

RCAS Community Relations Manager Caitlin Pierson said she is waiting on clarification on the difference between a CEO and superintendent from legal counsel, and could not answer questions. She also said she couldn't speak to the interview process for the position or tell the timeline.

Pierson said she was on vacation for a week and found out about the announcement Monday morning. She said she was sent the news release she sent out to parents and social media. Pierson did not say who wrote the news release.

"Unfortunately I can't answer any of your questions," she said. "It doesn't really make sense to you or I, I don't think, as to why I can't considering what my job title is. (Board) President (Kate) Thomas is really going to be the only person who's going to be able to answer those questions right now."

Thomas did not respond for a request for comment by the end of business day Monday.

Thomas said in April that the next steps for a non-superintendent-led school district would be a community discussion following a presentation from the Colorado District 49. The Colorado Springs district has a three-pronged chief officer approach, which includes education, business and operation chief officers.

Thomas said after the presentation that even if teachers and community members decided to change leadership styles, it would take about two or three years to implement the change.

Newly elected board members Jamie Clapham and Michael Birkeland said they did not have a heads up on the selection. Clapham said she found out in the parent email and Birkeland said he found out from a former colleague.

According to the release, Swigart began working for RCAS as a substitute teacher in 1989 and taught as an English teacher at Stevens High School until 2010. This will be her 34th year working for the district.

Swigart also coached cheerleading, directed plays, built sets and served as an instructional support teacher. She was the RCAS and Region 7 Teacher of the Year for the 2006-2007 school year. In 2010, she became an assistant principal at one of the district's alternative programs and became principal overseeing the district's alternative educational programs.

Talley has been principal at Central High School for the past 15 years and has 27 years of experience in public education and 22 years of experience in school administration.

Talley would take over from Katie Bray who is the current acting interim assistant superintendent, who assumed the role from Asst. Superintendent Mark Gabrylczyk. Gabrylczyk resigned effective March 24.

According to South Dakota Codified Law, a CEO for a school district would need a permit. The permit is a five-year renewable permit issued in the field of "educational leadership" to someone from outside the traditional educational route. A CEO would serve in the leadership role or the public or department-accredited school or district in the absence of a superintendent or principal.

The law states those with a permit could not complete teacher evaluations or be designated as a superintendent, assistant superintendent, principal or assistant principal. According to the state Department of Education, a CEO educator permit holder would be eligible if they had a bachelor's degree or higher; a minimum of three years of documented business, management, leadership or instructional experience, pass state-designated content test; and completion of an approved suicide awareness and prevention training.

Kent Bush also contributed to this report.

Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

