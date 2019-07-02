A welcome home ceremony for 26 soldiers with the South Dakota Army National Guard's Detachment 1, Company B, 935th Aviation Support Battalion is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at the Army Aviation Support Facility near Rapid City Regional Airport.
The public is encouraged to attend the event to celebrate the Rapid City-based unit's return home in May after a nearly year-long deployment to the Middle East.
While deployed, the unit provided aviation maintenance and repair support for U.S. Army rotary aircraft and avionics systems.
Planned speakers for the ceremony include Gov. Kristi Noem and Maj. Gen. Jeff Marlette, the adjutant general of the South Dakota National Guard.