The Rapid City Area Chamber of Commerce has taken the next step toward joining Elevate Rapid City.
At a Tuesday meeting in Rapid City, the chamber’s membership voted in favor of proposed Articles of Incorporation transferring the chamber’s nonprofit status to Elevate Rapid City, an umbrella organization formed in 2016 to bring the city’s economic development, promotion and small business development organizations together.
Chamber President Linda Rabe said the move means the Chamber will maintain its integrity as a division of Elevate Rapid City.
The chamber represents 1,200 area businesses with 34,000 employees.
“It was important to have our members engage in the process and let their voices be heard,” Rabe said.
The Chamber is one of four economic and business organizations joining forces in the Elevate Rapid City banner, said Pat Burchill, interim CEO of Elevate Rapid City.
Along with the Chamber, the Rapid City Economic Development Partnership, its foundation (a real estate arm of the RCEDP) and the Ellsworth Development Authority are part of Elevate Rapid City, with representation on an executive committee and a board, Burchill said.
“The chamber will have eight places on our board as part of their joining Elevate,” Burchill said. “We’re really trying to take care of the business community.”
The next step in the process will be to file the newly-passed articles of incorporation with the state and then draft and approve by-laws for the new organization.
“We’re looking forward to much better communication between economic development and the chamber,” said Chamber Board President Hugh Boyle. “Not that it’s been bad before, but one group will set priorities. Elevate will have metrics that measure ourselves and define our body of work.”