The Rapid City Area Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors unanimously voted Thursday morning to explore the possibility of a partnership or outright merger with Elevate Rapid City.
Elevate Rapid City was formed in October after two years of talks as a joint venture of the four major Rapid City economic development entities — the Chamber of Commerce, South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority, Rapid City Economic Development Partnership and the Economic Development Foundation.
Elevate Rapid City’s website describes the organization’s missions as a “true public/private partnership,” leading “strategic economic growth and development according to a collective vision and shared plan vetted by more than 100 community leaders.”
Elevate Rapid City board chairman David Lust said the Economic Development Partnership and Economic Development Foundation are in the process of merging with Elevate Rapid City and have already or will soon dissolve their governing boards.
“I’d like to see all the entities merge into one so you have a concise structure. You can utilize resources, staffing, more efficiently, because essentially you all share the same objective, to make Rapid City’s economy grow through existing business growth and retention, expansion of (Ellsworth Air Force) base and workforce development, all the touchstones,” Lust said.
Chamber President and CEO Linda Rabe, in a letter this week informing chamber members of Thursday’s board vote, said a merger would mean the chamber would become a division of Elevate Rapid City, with formal agreements for sharing employees and resources with other divisions.
She said the chamber could also remain an independent partner of Elevate Rapid City.
The motion unanimously approved Thursday by the chamber board of directors “authorizes the chamber executive board to immediately explore, negotiate, and if desirable and possible, recommend to the entire chamber board, the implementation of a merger, consolidation, or partnership between the Chamber and Elevate Rapid City.”
A final decision could come at the board’s January meeting, Boyle said.
Boyle said the potential organizational change comes at a time of economic strength in Rapid City.
“We think if we work together as a collective group, we’ll be able to accomplish more, but we need to make sure we take the time to do the due diligence necessary to go forward and we’re willing to do that,” Boyle said.