The Chamber of Commerce division of Elevate Rapid City took the opportunity to honor a local woman Wednesday while Gov. Kristi Noem — the state’s first female governor — was in attendance.
The Chamber presented its annual ATHENA Award to Priscilla Romkema, the president of the Regional Health Foundation.
The award is typically presented in January, but to capitalize on Noem’s visit, the award was presented Wednesday in front of about 200 community leaders who had assembled at The Rushmore Hotel to hear Noem talk about her proposed state budget.
The award is presented internationally by local sponsors, and in Rapid City it honors a local woman for professional excellence, community service and for actively assisting women in the attainment of professional excellence and leadership skills.
Sandy Burns, president/CEO of Project Solutions, which sponsors the award, made the presentation to Romkema.
“There are dreamers, and there are doers,” Burns said. “Priscilla is a dreamer who does.”
Romkema was formerly dean of the College of Business and Natural Sciences at Black Hills State University.
In 2009, Romkema helped bring the South Dakota Center for Enterprise Opportunity Women’s Business Center to the Black Hills. The organization’s goal is to empower women and propel economic development through training, counseling and technical assistance.
Romkema is a member of the Spearfish chapter of Zonta International, which has a mission of serving the community through advocacy for women and children. She has served at the local and state levels of Zonta International as an area vice director and director and as a district lieutenant governor and governor. She was also a member on the Zonta International Jane M. Klausman Women in Business Scholarship Committee.
This fall, Romkema launched a women’s group in Rapid City for networking, conversation and growth. The group is called WE3, for women who engage, empower and elevate.
Romkema said she was “very grateful, honored and humbled.”
“But I’m also grateful to play a part in our shared impact in the Black Hills — in individuals coming together, groups coming together, communities coming together to make this a better place for all of us to live,” she said.