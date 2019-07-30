Twice as many people were invited to attend an annual event held Wednesday that honors military service members compared to last year.
The Rapid City Area Chamber of Commerce gave out 500 free tickets to locally based Air Force and National Guard service members for its 33rd military appreciation pig roast, chamber Vice President Lynn Kendall said. The group last year gave out about 250.
"We're hoping that it just can get bigger every year," Kendall said during the Wednesday evening celebration.
As has been the case for the past several years, the roast was held in Main Street Square. Several local restaurants donated food and drinks for the event, which also featured a performance from local country music duo He Said She Said.
More than 20 businesses and individuals sponsored the event, which culminated in an awards ceremony. Five members of the South Dakota National Guard and five airmen from Ellsworth Air Force Base were singled out as honorees.
In attendance Wednesday were three local World War II veterans. The three had been invited by Bill Casper, a retired Rapid City school teacher who previously organized the effort to hang banners showing local veterans throughout downtown.
Getting to catch up with other WWII veterans was something that Maurice Crow said he appreciated.
"There's not many of us left," the retired airman said.
Standing in Main Street Square, Kendall said that the roast is not held to raise funds for any cause but to provide a free event for service members and their spouses to attend.
"It's the community saying thank you for what you do and for your sacrifice," she said.