The Rapid City Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors voted Thursday to formally merge with Elevate Rapid City, which is a key step toward placing all of the city’s economic development pillars under one roof.
At their monthly meeting in Rapid City, the chamber’s board of directors voted to authorize its executive board to “continue with a merger, consolidation or partnership with Elevate Rapid City, the (Rapid City) Economic Development Partnership and Economic Development Foundation.”
“Pending review and legal counsel, this move will unite the four entities under the shared desire to enhance economic development and business growth for Rapid City,” stated a release from the Chamber of Commerce.
Elevate Rapid City Executive Board Co-Chairman David Lust said the chamber vote not only went Elevate’s way on Thursday, but it went Rapid City’s way.
He called the chamber a “strong pillar” for Elevate that will allow the entire organization to better pursue the vision of moving Rapid City forward.
“I’ve always appreciated what the chamber does and what it can be,” Lust said. “I think that combining it with what we already have going with Elevate will mark a new day for Rapid City.”
Lust, co-chairman of Elevate with Jim Scull of Scull Construction, said that by having the chamber under the umbrella of Elevate Rapid City there can be better utilization of common resources throughout the entire organization to drive development and growth.
The structure of Elevate Rapid City will have three main pillars, an economic development division, an innovation division and a small business development division. Lust said the work that the chamber does will fit in under the small business development pillar.
Lust said the two groups will work through accounting and legalities of the merger over the next two months before moving forward.
Chamber President Linda Rabe said a merger will have Elevate Rapid City overseeing the Economic Development Partnership’s efforts to bring new businesses to the area and the Economic Development Foundation’s Ascent Innovation Center fostering startup businesses. The chamber will continue to support small businesses.
“That’s what we would do, is just really focus on small business and make sure small business has a voice,” Rabe said.
Once the details of a merger are worked out over the next two months, Rabe expects Elevate Rapid City, the RCEDP and RCEDF to work in the same space, possibly in the Chamber offices in the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
“I think the plan is everyone is under one roof,” Rabe said.
In a news release, the Chamber Board of Directors stated their belief that the consolidation of operations will foster small business development; ensure the growth and expansion of Ellsworth Air Force Base; focus efforts to bring new jobs to the area and develop new programs to retain existing jobs; develop a well-trained, world-class workforce; increase networking opportunities through new investor programs; combine the collective power and energy of the investors, volunteers and professional staff from all entities which will give rise to creative thinking and new substantive events; and exert a more positive impact on the key priorities throughout the region.
Rabe said the time is right for the city’s economic development organizations to work together
“There’s a lot of synergy, and we’ve got four strong organizations coming together,” Rabe said. “There’s strength in numbers and strength in unity.”