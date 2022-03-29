Changes expected for Rapid City's 12th Street reconstruction project

A portion of the 12th Street reconstruction project in Rapid City could be moved to another time, pending City Council approval.

Roger Hall, interim city engineer and construction manager for infrastructure and public works projects, said Tuesday during the Public Works Committee meeting that an alley between Quincy and Columbus streets could be withdrawn from the project.

The withdrawal is shown in a change order decrease of $195,439.61 on the project. The entire reconstruction includes sewer pipe work done on Main Street and St. Joseph Street by Halley Park and down 12th Street. It includes sewer and water main, storm sewer drains and road rehabilitation on 12th Street from Kansas City to Columbus Street, Quincy Street from 11th to West streets and Columbus Street from 11th to West streets. Anticipated completion is anticipated for July 15.

Hall said the alleyway west of 12th Street will be examined separately by city engineers and will be rebuilt after it's reevaluated.

The committee approved the change order and it will appear on the council's Monday consent agenda, along with a change order increase of $220,550.43 on the project. Hall said additional paving was done for the project instead of having to do it separately.

The committee also approved an agreement between the city and Ferber Engineering for utility upgrades for the Omaha Street and LaCrosse Street intersection.

The project is impacted by the state Department of Transportation's project on Highway 44, particularly with sidewalk and ADA ramp installations.

Public Works Director Dale Tech said the Adams Street water main project also interacts with the Department of Transportation's Interstate-90 and LaCrosse Street project. The city water main project would replace about 1,150 linear feet of the ductile iron water main with a PVC water main between West Boulevard North and Allen Avenue.

Tech said the replacement would allow the city to get ahead of the department's bridge replacement.

