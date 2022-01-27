Changes to Custer State Park campground plan don’t sway Democrats

PIERRE | While the original plan to add 176 campsites to Custer State Park has been whittled down to 66 campsites, it still doesn’t have the backing of Democratic leaders in the House and Senate.

“From a conservation standpoint, it’s a terrible idea,” said Senate Minority Leader Troy Heinert, D-Mission, who added that it would take business from private campgrounds around the park.

Leaders from both parties and the governor spoke to the press at their regular weekly press conferences on Thursday. The regular Capitol press corps was supplemented by newspaper publishers and editors from around the state who were in Pierre for the annual Newspaper Day at the Capitol sponsored by the S.D. Newspaper Association.

House Minority Leader Jamie Smith, D-Sioux Falls, said it was wrong for the governor’s office and the Game, Fish and Parks Department to propose the addition of campsites without an environmental study.

“They got ahead of themselves and were surprised at the uproar,” Smith said.

Smith also said that the governor’s office and GF&P didn’t put enough work into consulting the owners of private campgrounds.

“If they thought there was a need for more campsites, they would build them,” Smith said of the private campground owners.

At her weekly press conference, Gov. Kristi Noem took exception with the notion that her office didn’t reach out to enough people or businesses concerning the Custer State Park campsites.

“I would say our outreach has been excellent,” Noem said.

House Majority Leader Kent Peterson, R-Salem, said Custer State Park has lost 70 campsites over the years so the scaled-back bill would work toward replacing them.

Senate Assistant Majority Leader Michael Diedrich said 66 campsites in the revised plan are next to an existing campground.

“It doesn’t have the affect on wildlife,” Diedrich said.

Heinert said the new plan would change migratory patterns for wildlife that live in the park.

